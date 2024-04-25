Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland’s only premier designer outlet, The Boulevard is now officially home to the Northern Ireland’s first ever Clintons outlet store.

The 1,054sq ft store, which was originally Card Centre, has rebranded to Clintons and opened at the Lotus Property owned scheme in Banbridge. The new outlet model, which will be the first of its kind in Northern Ireland and only the second in the UK, will be the company’s first Clintons card store under the new management and ownership of Cardzone, which acquired Clintons earlier this year.

Joining top retailers such as M&S, Dune London, Guess, Molton Brown, Nike and Levis, Clintons is the latest brand to open at The Boulevard’s prime shopping location and is among a number of brands that have opened as ‘firsts’ at the scheme including kate spade ny, Under Armour and Crew Clothing.

With the gifting season extending throughout the whole year, Clintons at The Boulevard, which is located conveniently between capital cities Belfast and Dublin, will offer customers a diverse selection of exclusive Clintons card and gifting products, with up to 50% off selected ranges and Kenji soft toys in its freshly modern new store.

Chris Nelmes, retail director at The Boulevard said: “To open an NI first store once again at The Boulevard is a huge achievement for us. We are delighted retailers see the benefit of our premier designer outlet and how it is consistently outperforming the industry’s sales and footfall average statistics. Clintons will extend our seasonal and gifting range at The Boulevard which will be well received by our customers given the spike we often see at seasonal peak times of the year.”

James Taylor, trading director at Clintons said: “Since Cardzone’s acquisition of Clintons in March 2024, we have been on the lookout for expansion and growth opportunities for the Clintons brand and we are thrilled to open our first outlet store in Northern Ireland. The Boulevard, with its extremely high-quality stores, strong shopper demographics and excellent trading figures, was the perfect location for our new store, especially with its close proximity to both Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland shoppers. We are pleased to have opened our doors and look forward to meeting many new customers.”

Proving the success of the outlet model and the adaptability of The Boulevard, existing homeware tenant, Denby has opened a second store to operate as a clearance pop-up, running for 3 weeks with up to 75% off RRP.