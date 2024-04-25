Northern Ireland estate agent celebrates double win at UK property awards

John Minnis, which has offices in Belfast, Lisburn, North Down and the Ards Peninsula, scooped gold for Sales Northern Ireland and bronze for Lettings Northern Ireland
By Claire Cartmill
Published 25th Apr 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 16:06 BST
Northern Irish estate agent, John Minnis, has been recognised at the Guild of Property Professionals Awards.

The business, which has five offices in Bangor, Comber, Donaghadee, East Belfast, and Holywood, scooped gold for Sales Northern Ireland and bronze for Lettings Northern Ireland.

The prestigious awards celebrate excellence in the property industry, recognising those that consistently go above and beyond for their clients while delivering excellent results.

Successful agents from across the UK were revealed at the Guild of Property Professionals’ annual Conference and Awards ceremony.

Commenting on the success, John Minnis, company director at John Minnis Estate Agents, said: “As an exclusive Guild of Property Professionals Member for the areas in which we operate, we are thrilled to have received two highly coveted awards at this year’s ceremony.

“Achieving gold for Sales Northern Ireland and bronze for Lettings Northern Ireland underscores our commitment to not only meeting, but exceeding the expectations of buyers, sellers, landlords, and renters.

Northern Ireland estate agents, John Minnis Estate Agents, which is celebrating a double triumph at the national Guild of Property Professionals Awards after achieving gold for Sales Northern Ireland and bronze for Lettings Northern Ireland. Pictured is John Minnis, company director at John Minnis Estate AgentsNorthern Ireland estate agents, John Minnis Estate Agents, which is celebrating a double triumph at the national Guild of Property Professionals Awards after achieving gold for Sales Northern Ireland and bronze for Lettings Northern Ireland. Pictured is John Minnis, company director at John Minnis Estate Agents
“These accolades serve as a testament to our team’s unwavering dedication to ensuring a best-in-class service at all times, and we are very proud of the success we have had since we started business in 2005.”

John Minnis Estate Agents has an expansive portfolio of properties specialising in property services including valuations, land sales, residential lettings, and financial advice.

John continued: “We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and customer service as we continue to work with our clients across Northern Ireland.”

