In the lead up to the completion of a £7 million restoration project, Belfast’s five-star hospitality house, Regency House (formerly The Regency), has appointed hospitality stalwart, Michael O’Connor, as its executive head chef.

Best known as the chef proprietor of south Belfast’s former restaurant, The Barking Dog, O’Connor brings a wealth of experience gained from a career spanning over 30 years.

Tasked with bringing excellence and innovation to the forefront of the food and beverage offering at Regency House, O’Connor, who trained under Marco Pierre White at London’s Mirabelle, will launch his tenure with a series of pop-up dining experiences this spring. He will also oversee the curation of menus for the venue’s restaurant as well as leading the in-room food offering for overnight guests and providing catering options for private events.

On completion of its three-stage restoration, which is scheduled for this autumn, Regency House will bring a new era of multi-faceted hospitality experiences to the city’s historic Queen’s Quarter, including eight new bedrooms to bolster its existing accommodation.

A stunning ground-floor restaurant, run by O’Connor and open to both guests and the public, will provide the venue with an all-day dining menu, while a premium wellness suite and private members club featuring a library lounge and a piano bar will equip Regency House with a holistic offering.

In homage to O’Connor’s anticipated return to Belfast’s culinary scene, Regency House is hosting a special Barking Dog Sundays pop-up this May. Running every Sunday throughout the month at Crescent One, the venue’s standalone event space, Barking Dog Sundays will provide fans of the former restaurant with the unique opportunity to enjoy a three-course set menu featuring O’Connor’s most-loved Sunday lunch dishes.

The pop-up culinary experience officially kickstarts Regency House’s summer events calendar, which also features Jazz Brunch – taking place monthly, and Conversations at the Crescent, a bespoke storytelling event series.

Michael O’Connor, executive head chef, said: “This is an exciting new chapter and I’m very much looking forward to bringing my skillset and ethos into the kitchen at Regency House.

“As a team, our focus will be to ensure that Regency House becomes renowned for showcasing the best in local ingredients and seasonal produce in the way of innovative menus and outstanding dining experiences.”

Local investment house, Aurient Ltd, has funded the four-year long regeneration project of the Crescent area.

Anthony Kieran, director, added: “We are thrilled to name Michael as our executive head chef at Regency House, and we have no doubt that his return to the hospitality sector will be warmly welcomed.