A Belfast couple are celebrating having grown three YouTube channels to over 400,000 global subscribers.

Ciaran and Michelle Connolly, founders of ProfileTree, ConnollyCove and LearningMole, recently received three silver YouTube plaques celebrating the remarkable success in their digital media journey.

Together, whilst also raising their family of three children, the couple have also set up dedicated website for each of the three YouTube channels to provide further resources for their audiences.

Ciaran Connolly, founder of ProfileTree Web Design and Digital Marketing and co-founder of ConnollyCove, explained: “It’s been an incredible journey to grow not one, but three of our YouTube channels to the standard that they are at today.

"It’s a testament to the skills and creativity of our team and it showcases our talent in the digital marketing space. Here’s to the next goal of getting that gold YouTube plaque for a million subscribers!”

Michelle Connolly, founder of LearningMole and co-founder of ConnollyCove, added: “We are incredibly proud to have three YouTube Silver Plaques proudly displayed in our office, it’s confirmation that our content is both valued and appreciated by our audiences. An incredible thanks to everyone who helped make this happen, now, the exciting race begins to see which of our channels will reach the Gold milestone first."

ProfileTree, a web design and digital marketing agency in Belfast, has recently hit an impressive milestone of achieving over 158,000 subscribers on its YouTube channel.

The ProfileTree YouTube channel shares a range of digital marketing content, including web design tutorials, social media marketing advice, digital strategy tips and much more. The primary audience are small business owners who want to learn how to manage and grow their online presence independently.

Meanwhile, travel and tourism vlogging channel ConnollyCove recently marked its 117,000 YouTube subscriber. Initially a platform to share the best destinations around the U.K., and Ireland, the channel has since grown to include travel videos from all around the world, going as far as Spain, Egypt and the US.