The UK’s leading automotive servicing and repair company, Kwik Fit has opened its first new centre in Northern Ireland for more than 25 years.

Not only is the site on Mallusk Road the home of Kwik Fit’s newest centre, it also houses the company’s first training centre in Northern Ireland.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey officially open the new centre and councillor Mark Cooper joined manager Neil Holmes and the team at a ceremony to mark the occasion.Every year, Kwik Fit recruits more than 300 people from across England, Wales and Scotland on to its industry leading apprenticeship programme and is now keen to provide this opportunity for growing new talent with a programme for Northern Ireland.

The new training centre will also offer training to Kwik Fit staff outside of the apprentice programme, enabling them to develop their careers by learning new skills, whilst minimising the need to travel to one of the academies in England and Scotland.

The centre will provide both classroom and workshop-based training, with staff having access to the latest equipment, including suspension and brake training rigs. The centre will be providing wheel alignment and calibration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which also require specialist training. In addition to training centre-based staff, the operation will be the hub for development programmes for technicians operating Kwik Fit’s mobile tyre fitting service.To further celebrate the opening of the new centre, Kwik Fit has a treat for motoring racing fans next week.

On Saturday, May 4, one of the leading cars from the Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship will be on display.

Kwik Fit is also encouraging any budding racing driver in the area to come down to test their driving skills in a race simulator which will be at the centre all day on Saturday.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, councillor Mark Cooper, shares a joke with the team at Kwik Fit’s new Mallusk centre after officially opening the centre. Credit: PressEye

The simulator is open on a first come first served basis with prizes on offer for those who are top of the leaderboard at the end of the day.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, said: “I’m delighted to officially open Kwik Fit’s new centre on behalf of the council. I’m very impressed by the facilities here – it’s obvious that Kwik Fit is making a significant investment in training and skills development, something which is critical in providing strong career opportunities in the area. I wish the Kwik Fit team every success with the new centre and hope that they will be an important part of the local business community for many years to come.”Manager of Kwik Fit Mallusk, Neil Holmes, added: “I’d like to thank the Mayor for officially opening our new centre. The company has made a major investment in the site, both in meeting customers’ needs with the very latest equipment and being able to provide our own training facilities here in Northern Ireland. We look forward to welcoming both customers and new recruits to our centre.”

The centre, in Mallusk Rd, Newtownabbey, will provide Kwik Fit’s full range of products and services including tyres, brakes, air conditioning, servicing, wheel alignment and ADAS calibration. As well as cars, Kwik Fit Mallusk can accommodate light commercial vehicles (LCVs), including high roof vans.