Belfast's Blank Restaurant forced to close its doors amidst Northern Ireland hospitality crisis
Award-winning Blank restaurant which opened in Belfast over two years ago is to close following rising costs of energy, wages and ingredients.
Blank introduced a unique dining experience to the city when it opened on Malone Road in October 2021 and along with winning multiple culinary awards, the restaurant was recognised in the Michelin Guide in January 2023.
However, the financial strains of operating the restaurant, exacerbated by escalating wages and the rising costs of local produce — a commitment the team staunchly upheld — have ultimately rendered Blank financially unviable and the venue will close its doors in June this year.
Blank owners Christina and Jonny Taylor also operate Shed Bistro on the Ormeau Road.
Christina explained: “We took a gamble in October 2021 with the opening of Blank which was a new dining concept for a restaurant in Northern Ireland and for more than two years it has worked.
“However the ever increasing cost of doing business and the amount of staff we need on site simply renders Blank unviable. The cumulative pressure has become too much and we feel we need to redesign the restaurant offer at that site.
“The margins in operating such a fine dining restaurant are very finely balanced. While we have always been very busy at weekends, it has been more difficult to attract customers midweek and far too often we get last minute cancellations, often of more than one table.
“When that happens it makes that days trading unviable. I really hope customers take this on board, and give a restaurant booking the same status and respect that goes with a theatre or a concert booking.
“Blank will remain open until June 8 and I urge anyone who wants to have the Blank experience to do so in the 6 weeks we have left of trading. All Blank vouchers should be used in that period too.”
However Blank owners are set to open a new dining experience in the same location.
Christina added: “All of the staff from Blank will be transitioning to our new restaurant which we are determined to make a success. Unlike Blank, this new venue will offer a more casual and accessible dining experience with an order-from-the-menu concept. The Blank experience is hard to accept but we will be part of the restaurant scene in Belfast and in Northern Ireland for the long term.”
Tables for Blank’s new restaurant, which is yet to be named, will be available to book from Friday, May 3
The new restaurant will continue using local produce, offering a more relaxed dining experience that celebrates the best of Ireland’s culinary bounty.
