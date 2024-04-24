Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning Blank restaurant which opened in Belfast over two years ago is to close following rising costs of energy, wages and ingredients.

Blank introduced a unique dining experience to the city when it opened on Malone Road in October 2021 and along with winning multiple culinary awards, the restaurant was recognised in the Michelin Guide in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the financial strains of operating the restaurant, exacerbated by escalating wages and the rising costs of local produce — a commitment the team staunchly upheld — have ultimately rendered Blank financially unviable and the venue will close its doors in June this year.

Blank owners Christina and Jonny Taylor also operate Shed Bistro on the Ormeau Road.

Christina explained: “We took a gamble in October 2021 with the opening of Blank which was a new dining concept for a restaurant in Northern Ireland and for more than two years it has worked.

“However the ever increasing cost of doing business and the amount of staff we need on site simply renders Blank unviable. The cumulative pressure has become too much and we feel we need to redesign the restaurant offer at that site.

Award-winning Blank restaurant which opened in Belfast over two years ago is to close following rising costs of energy, wages and ingredients

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The margins in operating such a fine dining restaurant are very finely balanced. While we have always been very busy at weekends, it has been more difficult to attract customers midweek and far too often we get last minute cancellations, often of more than one table.

“When that happens it makes that days trading unviable. I really hope customers take this on board, and give a restaurant booking the same status and respect that goes with a theatre or a concert booking.

“Blank will remain open until June 8 and I urge anyone who wants to have the Blank experience to do so in the 6 weeks we have left of trading. All Blank vouchers should be used in that period too.”

However Blank owners are set to open a new dining experience in the same location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christina added: “All of the staff from Blank will be transitioning to our new restaurant which we are determined to make a success. Unlike Blank, this new venue will offer a more casual and accessible dining experience with an order-from-the-menu concept. The Blank experience is hard to accept but we will be part of the restaurant scene in Belfast and in Northern Ireland for the long term.”

Tables for Blank’s new restaurant, which is yet to be named, will be available to book from Friday, May 3