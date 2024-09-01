Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With submission for entries closing on Friday, Belfast Chamber has urged businesses of all sizes and across all sectors not to miss out on the opportunity to showcase their achievements

As the deadline approaches, Belfast Chamber has issued a reminder to businesses across the city to enter its prestigious Belfast Business Awards, proudly sponsored by Bank of Ireland.

With submission for entries closing at midnight on Friday, September 6, Belfast Chamber has urged businesses of all sizes and across all sectors not to miss out on the opportunity to showcase their achievements and be recognized for their contributions to the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its ninth year, the event honours companies with awards in 21 categories, ranging from Best International Business, Business Leader of the Year and Best Company to Work For to Green Champion and Family Business of the Year.

The awards ceremony will take place on Friday, October 18, at Titanic Belfast. For more information and to enter the awards, which are free and open to Belfast Chamber members and non-members, visit Awards - Belfast Chamber.

Clare Guinness, Belfast Chamber chief executive officer, said: “The Belfast Business Awards recognise and reward excellence in a variety of categories across a range of sectors, highlighting the diverse and thriving business community that we have in Belfast.

“These awards provide the perfect platform to demonstrate the pride we all have in Belfast businesses. The awards ceremony is a real celebration of our vibrant community acknowledging the enormous positive impact that businesses contribute to our city, both economically and socially

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clare Guinness, Belfast Chamber chief executive officer, is joined by Paul McClurg, head of Belfast Business Banking at sponsors Bank of Ireland UK, in calling on businesses to enter the Belfast Business Awards before the deadline of midnight on Friday, September 6

“The deadline of September 6 is fast-approaching and we would urge businesses to go online and enter. With no entry fee, it is a simple way to significantly raise the profile of your business to existing and new customers, as well as other stakeholders.”

Judging will commence on September 7 with the shortlists to be announced on September 23.

Paul McClurg, head of Belfast Business Banking at Bank of Ireland UK, added: “We are delighted to partner with the Belfast Chamber of Commerce to celebrate and showcase the very best of Belfast business and highlight the remarkable talent and dedication that make our local economy thrive.

“As a key partner to businesses of all sizes, at Bank of Ireland we help our business customers grow and innovate, ensuring we provide them with the financial support and services they need to achieve their growth ambitions and continue to flourish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad