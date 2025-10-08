Belfast City Airport is encouraging residents of East Belfast to have their say on its transformational draft Master Plan 2040 at an upcoming Community Engagement Event at Templemore Baths on Thursday (October 9).

The drop in event, which is taking place from 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm, will give local people the opportunity to meet the airport’s Master Plan team, learn more about its draft proposals, and provide feedback in-person and in writing.

Matthew Hall, chief executive at Belfast City Airport, explained: “As an airport located in the heart of East Belfast, we are committed to ensuring the voices of local people are heard as we plan for our future.

“Our draft Master Plan is about creating jobs, boosting the economy, and ensuring that our neighbours benefit from improved connectivity, transport links, and new opportunities.”

Belfast City Airport’s draft Master Plan has the potential to unlock up to £200 million in private investment, support thousands of new jobs and deliver a £1.7 billion injection into the Northern Ireland economy annually.

The draft plan also shows an exciting opportunity to deliver a new rail halt to potentially become the first airport on the island of Ireland to be connected by rail, in addition to extending the terminal and airfield facilities, surface access improvements, and complementary development, which could include a hotel and increased EV charging facilities.

Matthew continued: “Delivery of our Master Plan is a once-in-a-generation opportunity that will benefit passengers and businesses across the region, whilst delivering key elements of the Northern Ireland Executive’s Programme for Government.

“The economic benefits from delivery of our Master Plan will be significant. By 2040, we could generate £1.7billion in GVA for Northern Ireland and support over 23,000 jobs across the region, including over 1,100 new roles at the airport campus.

“Every airport on the island of Ireland will need to play its part in meeting future demand, and this draft Master Plan exemplifies Belfast City Airport’s commitment to doing so, while reinforcing our position as a vital economic enabler for the region.”

The airport does not anticipate that a runway extension would be required, and all growth to 2040 can be delivered within its existing noise contour.