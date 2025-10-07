After a hard-fought battle spanning nearly three years, The Lane Coffee Hut in Ballywalter has confirmed it will shut its doors for the final time this weekend

After years of campaigning and a 6,000-signature petition, The Lane will close next weekend — but the Council says it will meet to discuss support for relocation

The rural café, tucked away on Kircubbin Road and run by Jess and Marcus Green, has been ordered to close following a protracted dispute with Ards and North Down Borough Council.

Despite widespread community backing — including a 6,000-strong petition — the couple lost their final appeal earlier this year, and a 60-day closure order issued in August sealed the café’s fate.

In an emotional social media post shared today (Tuesday), Jess confirmed the closure date, thanking supporters and hinting at a future beyond The Lane:

“Saturday, October 18 2025. The day The Lane will close its doors for the final time.

“Since sharing our news a back in August we have been overwhelmed with support, advice and information that will carry us through.

“This may be the end of The Lane as you know it but it is not the end of us, The Green family, the community of Balligan, the rural community, the community we built inside our 4 walls.

“Someone recently said to me ‘big things are coming for you girl’. You better believe it, we will be coming back stronger than ever.”

The post, which quickly sparked emotional comments, marks a poignant moment for the rural café that had become much more than just a coffee stop since opening four years ago.

Known for its warm welcome, dog-friendly ethos, and its vital role in combating rural isolation, The Lane had become a cherished hub for locals, dog walkers, cyclists and tourists alike.

The closure stems from a 2022 neighbour complaint that triggered a planning review into the hut's temporary wooden structure. Concerns raised included visual impact, traffic, parking, and flooding risks, as well as issues with events like family fun days hosted on-site. The council ultimately rejected an application to make the café permanent.

While the café's viral farewell video — viewed over 500,000 times — also sparked a wave of frustration and support online, the final decision stands.

Jess and Marcus are now asking the public to support them in their final days of trading — open Wednesday to Saturday, 10am to 3pm.

Jess added: “In time I will be releasing another statement but for now, I ask that you, our community, support us in our final days. Please be considerate when commenting as you never know who is watching.

“Please continue to follow us.”

A spokesperson from Ards and North Down Borough Council added: “The Council fully recognise that the closure of any business is extremely difficult, but the Council must be consistent when carrying out planning enforcement investigations.

"The Lane Coffee Hut was a family run business and was popular in the local area, however it was operating without planning permission and the owners were allowed considerable time to attempt to resolve the matter. The Council’s actions have been upheld by the Planning Appeals Commission.