A wave of public support has swept across County Down as nearly 6,000 people have signed a petition to save The Lane Coffee Hut in Ballywalter, which has been ordered to close within 60 days following a planning dispute

The much-loved coffee spot, located on Kircubbin Road, was opened by Jess and Marcus Green in 2021 on their private land.

Since then, it has become a bustling community hub, praised for its warm atmosphere, dog-friendly service, and role in combating rural isolation.

But now, after a single neighbour complaint made in 2022, and following years of back-and-forth with Ards and North Down Borough Council, the business has lost a Planning Appeals Commission hearing and is being forced to shut its doors.

The news of the closure order has sparked shock and outrage among rural and regional customers alike. A petition started by customer Charlene Service has gained over 5,800 signatures in just two weeks, with more than 3,500 of those coming in less than 24 hours.

The petition describes The Lane as “a lifeline for our community… more than just a place to grab a coffee,” and urges the council to reconsider.

It states: "The Lane Coffee Hut is more than just a place to grab a coffee – it’s a lifeline for our community. For many, it’s a daily meeting point, a safe and welcoming space where friendships are made, support is found, and local people feel connected. Small businesses like this are the heart of our towns and villages, and losing them has a huge impact on everyone who depends on them.

"If The Lane Coffee Hut is forced to close, it won’t just be the loss of a coffee stop – it will take away a vital community hub that brings people together, combats isolation, and supports local life. They welcome tourist to the local area and they use this as a stop to refuel after a day at the beach or half way through their 100 mile cycle! Everyone is made to feel welcome that comes across the door including your furry friends!

"We urge the council to reconsider this closure and recognise the positive difference The Lane Coffee Hut makes every single day. By signing this petition, you are standing up for local businesses, community spirit, and the people who rely on this important space.

"Supporting The Lane Coffee Hut isn’t just about grabbing a drink — it’s about keeping this local gem alive, one that brings so many of us together. It’s about showing love to the people who pour their heart into every cup.

"Together, let’s keep The Lane Coffee Hut open – for today, tomorrow, and the future of our community."

The outpouring of support has been swift and emotional. A video posted by Jess announcing the closure has also gone viral on social media, racking up over half a million views. Comments from across the peninsula and beyond express sadness, frustration, and a shared determination to fight back.

The Northern Ireland Food to Go Association has also thrown its weight behind The Lane, congratulating the team on their recent four-year anniversary and pledging support in the ongoing campaign to save the hut.

In a social media post they said: ‘Congratulations to The Lane on their 4 year anniversary of being a successful community hub. We are saddened to see they can't celebrate this fantastic achievement as they would like with closure looming over their heads.

‘The Northern Ireland Food To Go Association are determined to provide the necessary support and assistance during this process to hopefully obtain a successful outcome.’

The wooden coffee hut, which was initially built as a temporary structure without planning permission, was something that Jess and Marcus were working towards making a permanent fixture. But Jess says the battle to secure planning permission has been “a whirlwind.”

Despite earning a five-star hygiene rating and raising thousands for charity, the couple say they’ve faced three years of silence, slow progress, and frustration.

At a Planning Appeals Commission hearing in May, the couple heard the details of the complaints against them and ultimately lost the appeal. The objections cited by the council and complainants included concerns about the hut’s visual impact on the rural setting, noise, could impact road safety, increased traffic and parking issues and potential flooding risks. The council also raised issues with community events hosted at the venue, such as a local family fun day.

Jess expressed remorse over any inconvenience caused, but remains adamant that the closure would hurt far more people than it helps.

Posting on social media, she added: “We are continuing to operate as normal while we can. I appreciate thousands of you are waiting an update on our dispute with the council.

“We have requested a meeting with them through different avenues and we wait patiently on a response. Open Wednesday - Saturday 10am-3pm.”

At the time of publication, an official closing date for The Lane has not yet been confirmed, and a comment from Ards and North Down Borough Council had not been received.