Belfast City Airport soars to success in Airport Health and Safety Week Award
Belfast City Airport has been named the winner of the prestigious Airport Operators Association (AOA) Airport Health and Safety Week Award (Medium Size Airport).
Belfast City Airport was recognised for its commitment to fostering a healthy workplace and passenger experience through its successful Airport Health and Safety Week which saw over 20 partners delivering nearly 40 events throughout the airport.
Fiona McCurdy, safety and compliance manager at Belfast City Airport, who spearheaded the activities, said: “At Belfast City Airport, we have held many safety-related events over the years and have been involved in the AOA UK Airports annual safety week, supported by the CAA (Civil Aviation Authority), since its inception in 2017.
“This year the AOA focus was on ‘improving mental health and wellbeing’ and the airport was pleased to support this, recognising the importance of promoting positive overall wellbeing.
“It is an honour to be awarded the AOA’s Airport Health and Safety Week Award and for everyone involved to be recognised for their ongoing commitment to safety and encouraging meaningful initiatives.
“This achievement is testament to our team’s dedication to going above and beyond, collaborating to facilitate another successful Airport Health and Safety Week with learning for all.”
Matthew Hall, chief executive at Belfast City Airport, which is the UK and Ireland’s most convenient airport, said: “We consistently ensure that the safety and wellbeing of our staff and passengers is central to our business, and it is fantastic news that we have been recognised with AOA’s Airport Health and Safety Week Award.
“Focus on health and safety is not just limited to Health and Safety Week, it’s an ongoing commitment we uphold to deliver a comprehensive and beneficial programme of employee wellbeing initiatives that are designed to protect our staff, encourage progression, and help them prosper. Congratulations to everyone involved!”