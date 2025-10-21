Belfast City Marathon Announces Exciting New Chapter with Phoenix Energy as Title Sponsor

L to R, Dominic Walsh (Chair, Belfast City Marathon), Mags Mathieson (Deputy Chair, Belfast City Marathon), Claire O’Neill (Ceo, Belfast City Marathon), Emma Kernohan (Marketing Manager, Phoenix Energy)

Belfast City Marathon is proud to welcome Phoenix Energy as the event’s new title sponsor. This marks the beginning of an exciting partnership that will help power one of Northern Ireland’s largest and most celebrated sporting occasions.

Speaking about the new partnership, Emma Kernohan, Marketing Manager at Phoenix Energy, said:

“Phoenix Energy is proud to become the title sponsor of the Belfast City Marathon, a celebration of determination, connection, and community spirit. We look forward to supporting runners and spectators across all events. Together, we hope to create a positive impact and energise communities across Belfast and beyond.”

In addition to Phoenix Energy, a number of new partners have also joined the marathon family, including Q Radio, Kukri, Steigen, Runna, iTAB, and Marathon Photos Live.

The official launch event took place on Tuesday 21st October at Templemore Leisure Centre, where organisers, sponsors and athletes gathered to celebrate this exciting new chapter for the marathon.

This year also sees the introduction of the Give2You Charity platform, offering participants a new, streamlined way to donate and fundraise for their chosen charity. The platform will make it easier than ever for runners to make their miles count and raise vital funds for good causes.

Claire O’Neill, Chief Executive of Belfast City Marathon, also shared her thoughts on the new charity platform and sponsor partnership:

“We are delighted to launch the new Give2You charity platform, which will open up opportunities for charities of all sizes and causes to get involved in Belfast City Marathon events.

This new system will allow us to better support our participants, with additional cheer stations along the route and the potential to introduce a charity village at the Expo and Pack Collection in the ICC for both the Full and Half Marathon.

Belfast City Marathon has always prided itself on being a true community event, supporting the community, and we are so proud that our events continue to act as a catalyst for one of the biggest fundraising channels for local charities.”

In May 2025, Belfast City Marathon lost its Chair and a true champion of athletics in Northern Ireland, Mr John Allen MBE. John was part of the founding team who introduced the marathon event to Belfast in 1982, and he worked tirelessly at a voluntary level for over four decades to grow the event into the much-loved celebration it is today.

In 2026, the organisation is proud to deliver four community events under the Phoenix Energy banner – the Belfast City Marathon, Belfast City Half Marathon, Belfast City Women’s 10k, and Belfast City Festive 5k Fun Run. It is thanks to John’s time, vision, and dedication that these events continue to thrive and bring people together across the city.

As a mark of gratitude, Belfast City Marathon is pleased to announce the creation of a memorial award in tribute to Mr John Allen MBE.

The John Allen Memorial Award will be presented each year to the first Northern Ireland male finisher at the Belfast City Marathon, ensuring his legacy and commitment to the event continues to inspire future generations.

Gillian Thompson, Johns' daughter shared her thoughts on the introduction of the new award:

"As a family we are so proud that the Belfast City Marathon has chosen to remember my Dad in this way. The marathon was a huge part of Dad's life. It brings us great comfort to know that his dedication and love for athletics will continue to be celebrated each year through this special award. Knowing that his legacy will continue to live on and inspire future generations means so much to us."

Every year, hundreds of incredible volunteers are the heartbeat of the Belfast City Marathon, the friendly faces who help make each event safe, welcoming, and unforgettable. From route marshals and water station crews to medal handouts and event support across the Marathon, Expo, Half Marathon, Women’s 10K, and Festive 5K, their dedication is at the core of everything we do.

To recognise this amazing commitment, Belfast City Marathon is proud to celebrate its volunteer team and announce a new partnership with Life & Progress, offering volunteers round-the-clock confidential support through the Member Support & Wellbeing Service (MSWS), a small way to give back to those who give so much.

Matthew McConnell, Volunteer Manager at Belfast City Marathon shared his thoughts on the partnership with Life & Progress:

“Belfast City Marathon is proud to recognise the incredible dedication of its volunteer team - the heartbeat behind every successful event. In appreciation of their continued commitment, Belfast City Marathon are excited to announce our partnership with Life & Progress, giving our volunteers access to 24/7 confidential Member Support & Wellbeing Service (MSWS).”

This year’s official merchandise, developed in partnership with Kukri Sports, reflects the spirit of Belfast with a clean, modern designs across all events. Participants will have the option to purchase high-quality performance wear, created with comfort and durability in mind, ideal for race day and everyday training.

The Belfast City Marathon event series returns for 2026 with four major running events across the year. The excitement kicks off with the Phoenix Energy Belfast City Marathon and Team Relay on Sunday 3rd May, followed by the Phoenix Energy Belfast City Women’s 10K which takes centre stage on Sunday 21st June. Runners can then look forward to the Pheonix Energy Belfast City Half Marathon on Sunday 20th September, with the season wrapping up at the ever-growing Phoenix Energy 5K Fun Run on Sunday 15th November.

All Belfast City Marathon events sold out in 2025, and 2026 is expected to be no different. Participants are encouraged to secure their spot early to avoid disappointment

Be part of the 2026 Phoenix Energy Belfast City Marathon event series and make this the year you achieve your personal best or the start of a healthier, more active lifestyle. Visit our brand-new website www.belfastcitymarathon.com to explore all our events and register.

Full Marathon early bird rate is available until November 2nd with tiered pricing to reward those who register early.

The Phoenix Energy Belfast City Marathon is sponsored by Phoenix Energy, Translink, Daily Mirror, Belfast Live, Kukri, Q Radio, Better, Runna, Marathon Photos, iTab, Deep RiverRock, Charles Hurst, Linwoods Health Foods, Mac in a Sac, Steigen, Visit Belfast, Applied Nutrition and Give2You Charity Platform.