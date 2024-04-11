Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast creative agency Ardmore Group has been appointed by Irish food giant Denny to help drive the growth of its market presence in Northern Ireland.

Denny has appointed the group, including Ardmore Advertising and LK Communications, to provide a range of services including advertising, event support, PR, and influencer activation.

The appointment further expands Ardmore’s foothold in the food and retail market, solidifying its position as a premier choice for brands looking to make a significant impact.

Miriam Moertl, deputy managing director at Ardmore Advertising, said: “Working with brands across Ireland, the UK and beyond, we are selected to help them gain competitive advantage, by connecting with their customers in unique and engaging ways.

"We are pleased to bring that service to Denny as we work with them to elevate their exceptional products in the Northern Ireland market.

“With our expertise in the food and retail sector, we look forward to using that knowledge to significantly boost Denny's brand positioning and drive success in this region.”

Shauna Moran, senior brand manager, Denny, added: "Working with our partners across Northern Ireland, we have very exciting plans for 2024.

“Denny has been around for a long time, bringing great tasting products to the market for over 200 years.

“Through our partnership with Ardmore Group, we plan to elevate our position further and continue delighting consumers with our delicious food."

Ireland’s oldest and biggest meat brand, Denny provide delicious food across seven categories and have been in hearts and homes of consumers for generations.

The Ardmore Group, comprising Ardmore Advertising, LK Communications, BFG Digital, and Confluence Consulting, stands as one of the UK and Ireland’s top, multi award-winning integrated creative agencies.

With an 80-strong team, the Ardmore Group represents some of the UK and Ireland’s largest public and private sector organisations and brands.