Iceland Foods Northern Ireland has expanding its customer offering and reopened its Lurgan store with a new look and feel.

Located on Windsor Avenue, the new store officially opened today (Wednesday) offering customers spot prizes, hampers and Bonus Card registration with a chance to win a Trolley Dash.

The investment is part of a scheme to invest in all 37 stores across Northern Ireland.

From extending their famous £1 ready meals, to own-label and branded grocery staples, there are over 500 new products to choose from. In addition, Lurgan will now carry even more locally sourced products customers know and love like Irwin’s Bakery, Gilfresh Produce and Mash Direct!

Lurgan will continue to offer the 10% discount in-store on Tuesdays for Over 60s with a registered Bonus Card.

The famous deals such as the frozen 10 products for £10 and the chilled 5 for £5 will also be available in the new look store and online.

