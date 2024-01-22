Salt Communications has been selected to participate in the prestigious National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) For Startups programme

A Belfast cyber security company has been selected to participate in the prestigious National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) For Startups programme.

The programme offers Salt Communications a unique opportunity to further enhance its cybersecurity capabilities and contribute to the nation's resilience against cyber threats.

The NCSC For Startups programme is renowned for its commitment to fostering innovation and supporting emerging businesses in the field of cybersecurity. Salt Communications' inclusion in the upcoming cohort highlights the company's dedication to advancing its expertise, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, and playing a key role in the ever-evolving landscape of digital security.

A spokesperson for the firm, explained: “We are honoured to be part of the NCSC For Startups programme and look forward to leveraging this opportunity to strengthen our position as a leader in the cybersecurity sector.

"This programme will give us insight from NCSC experts, enabling us to adapt our technology to meet the biggest cybersecurity challenges facing the UK. We are grateful to be selected and are excited to get started in the new year.”

Saj Huq, CCO and head of innovation at Plexal, added: “NCSC For Startups is a unique opportunity for innovative entrepreneurs to explore new concepts and collaborate with the UK government, Plexal and a wide range of industry and academic partners to develop and test cyber solutions that the UK needs most.

“We are delighted to welcome our latest intake of six talented leaders to our first NCSC For Startups Programme of 2024, including Belfast-based business Salt Communications. Salt Communications is committed to helping organisations drive efficiencies through sharing of sensitive information and has been part of the Plexal ecosystem since 2019, so we’re pleased to see them continue their onward journey with our community.”