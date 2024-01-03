ANGOKA set to offer no queueing at tills and automatic pay convenience as early as next year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast cyber security leader ANGOKA is in the final stages of talks with a major retailer which could see the advent of lift-and-run shopping as early as next year.

No queueing at tills and automatic pay convenience mean shopping will look more like authorised shop lifting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future shopper will walk into a store, lift everything they want from the shelves and walk out again with no visible or delaying transaction.

Increasing numbers of people need to shop for provisions late at night when shops are closed.

ANGOKA’s Clem Robertson says that the benefits of automated shopping are already being felt through systems provided by Amazon Fresh and Tesco Get Go.

He explained: “What this does is free up time for people working in retail. There will always be a need for people to stock shops and administer a busy retail operation but late at night and in remote areas of the country the need for retail services is more pressing than ever. These systems are in place now to make this happen.”

Belfast cyber security leader ANGOKA is in the final stages of talks with a major retailer which could see the advent of lift-and-run shopping as early as next year. No queueing at tills and automatic pay convenience mean shopping will look more like authorised shop lifting

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Challenges faced by retailer who want to deploy these technologies include GDPR issues and identification. Current cyber security measures are clunky and require all sorts of information which are not GDPR compliant explained Mr Robertson.

He continued: “ANGOKA’s solution is to use sensors which will isolate information sharing, identifying credit cards and associating them to the right users through methods other than photography.”

Demands made on the new technology will include hack-proof sensors which guarantee the information and identity privacy of the shopper on the one hand but matches them to the payment methods.

“We are finalising the application and number of sensors needed to identify the item being bought, the shopper’s credit or debit card and to detect their movement as they go from aisle to aisle,” Mr Robertson added.

ANGOKA’s Clem Robertson says that the benefits of automated shopping are already being felt through systems provided by Amazon Fresh and Tesco Get Go

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In order to prevent actual shop lifting and theft, simple measures will be in place including doors which won’t open when someone attempts to leave the shop without the matching identifiers stored in the items.

ANGOKA says a key benefit will be to the agricultural community. Farmers have already experimented with automatic vending machines at the main road entrance to their farms.