A Belfast distillery has launched its latest masterpiece... the limited-edition Hinch 15-year-old Oloroso sherry cask finished Irish whiskey!

Unveiled by actor James Nesbitt at the Hinch Distillery, the new product is a combination of 2003 malt whiskey aged in ex-bourbon casks and finished for a year in first fill Oloroso sherry casks, along with a 2008 grain whiskey matured in ex-bourbon casks and finished for two years in Oloroso hogsheads.

Encased in an elaborate package, designed by the acclaimed Greg Coulton, the intricate illustration pays homage to classic Celtic styling and art nouveau influences. It captures the essence of the iconic distillery building against the scenic Mourne Mountains in County Down.

Head distiller at Hinch, Will Stafford, explained: "The Hinch 15-year-old Oloroso sherry cask finish Irish whiskey is not just a beverage; it's a testament to our commitment to craftsmanship and innovation.

"The collaboration with Greg Coulton reflects the spirit of Hinch—elusive, exclusive, and constantly pushing boundaries. This whiskey is a true reflection of our dedication to providing whiskey enthusiasts with a unique and unparalleled sipping experience."

Friend of Hinch, James Nesbitt, agreed: “This limited edition whiskey is the stuff of uncompromising quality paired with heritage. Each dram is full of character making it a real gift from Hinch Distillery. It’s bottled proof of the artistry of the master distillers.”

The product launch follows the success of the distillery's Legacy Cask programme. This programme invites aficionados to own a cask and allow it to mature within the surroundings of Hinch Distillery.