CPS Property have finalised the acquisition of Hampton Estate Agents

A Belfast estate agent and surveyor has moved house after 34 years.

Michael Devlin MRICS on Ormeau Road is pleased to announce that his rental portfolio and sales business Hampton Estate Agents has been acquired by CPS Property.

In this new chapter, all sales, lettings, and management operations will now be under the expert guidance of CPS. To ensure a smooth transition for Hampton’s existing clients, Michael will continue to provide consultancy support throughout this process.

Michael will continue to practise, under the name of Hampton Estates, as a RICS surveyor and valuer. He will carry on to act for financial institutions, public bodies, private individuals and solicitors, undertaking probate, matrimonial and wealth management valuations.

He explained: “CPS have a long-standing reputation for excellence in property management, with a strong focus on delivering high-quality service and attention to detail. Their extensive experience and resources, led by Eoin O’Hagan, will ensure that our clients needs will continue to be met with the utmost professionalism.

"I will be joining CPS as a consultant and will be working closely with the team. I will continue my role as a Chartered Surveyor at Hampton Estates, and I will be available to carry out Surveys and Valuations for financial institutions, public bodies, and private individuals.”

With offices in Belfast, Armagh, Dungannon, Omagh, Enniskillen, Portadown as well as London and Monaghan, CPS is the reigning Northern Ireland Estate Agent of the Year from 2016 - 2023.

Art O’Hagan, founder of CPS, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition: “From my first branch in Armagh to now seven branches across the province, our growth is a testament to my dedicated team.

"In my 38th year of trading, I’m excited to embrace this next phase. Acquiring Hamptons Estate Agents under the CPS Group umbrella was an easy decision. Michael has been fantastic to collaborate with, and we look forward to strengthening our business relationship.”

Charles White Ltd have purchased the block management portfolio of Hampton Estates.

Michael would like to take this opportunity to thank all his loyal clients, staff and business associates for all their support and patronage for the last 34 years.

He would especially wish to acknowledge the support of his wife, Brid and three children, Aoife, Conall and Tiarna.