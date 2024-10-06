Northern Ireland family caterer, The Yellow Door is to shut its multi-award winning café in Portadown after 27 years. Pictured is Simon Dougan, chef/proprietor of Yellow Door at his premises in Portadown. Credit Yellow Door

The Portadown-based family cater, which recently marked three decades in business in Northern Ireland, revealed the emotional news on social media citing ‘large overheads’ for the closure

Northern Ireland family caterer, The Yellow Door is to shut its multi-award winning café in Portadown after 27 years.

In an emotional post on social media to ‘customers and friends’, the iconic hospitality firm, renowned for their artisan bakery and café deli coffee shops, revealed plans to close the shop at the end of this month.

Based in Portadown, the owners cited ‘large overheads’ for the closure adding ‘We have tried to reinvent the deli over the last few years, but with soaring food, packaging and energy prices, coupled with staff costs, and the challenge of recruiting staff, the café/deli is no longer financially viable, and hasn’t been for a while’.

Led by the talents of Simon Dougan, wife Jilly and cousin Andrew Dougan, Yellow Door has grown successfully over three decades as a true family endeavour, expanding its footprint in Portadown, Belfast and Lisburn.

The post on Saturday from Simon Dougan, managing director, stated: “It is with extreme sadness and regret that we announce today that the Yellow Door Deli in Woodhouse St, Portadown is to close. Our final trading day in the cafe/deli market will be Saturday 26th of October 2024.

“After 27 years of serving our loyal customers, many of whom have become very close friends, we must say a final goodbye. The deli is a large premises and with that comes large overheads.

Celebrating 30 successful years last December are Andrew Dougan, managing director, Yellow Door, Belfast; Simon Dougan, managing director, Yellow Door, Portadown and Gary Dougan, operations of Yellow Door Bakery

"We have tried to reinvent the deli over the last few years, but with soaring food, packaging and energy prices, coupled with staff costs, and the challenge of recruiting staff, the café/deli is no longer financially viable, and hasn’t been for a while.

“We will concentrate on the other, profitable parts of the business, our wedding and events catering for private and corporate clients, and our wholesale bakery, which are unaffected and will continue to operate as normal.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all our valued customers for their support and friendship over the years, and to the staff who have worked extremely hard to make the deli the welcoming place it is.

“In the meantime, pop in over the next 3 weeks and grab yourself a bargain; we’d be delighted to see you.”

Last December, Yellow Door announced the closure of its Belfast deli run by Simon’s cousin, Andrew Dougan after 25 years.

The news has shocked the local community with hundreds of comments offering their sympathy and tributes as well as hopes for the future.

Fellow catering firm, Glaze & Roll posted: ‘There is times in life where one has to sit back and take a deep breath and realise what an amazing journey yellow door has been on.

‘A business that is at the pinnacle of catering, a leader in the market and one that every food and catering establishment should learn from. From one catering company to another I take my hat off to you for the many years of creating award winning dishes, which will undoubtedly be very much missed in the heart of portadown. Thinking of you Simon Dougan and Jilly Dougan at this very difficult time.’

Peter stated: ‘What is happening in the world? All I see is business shutting down...Portadown is dead as it is...my word...another one gone don't worry, another chemist, charity shop, or coffee house will take it...seems to be all that is on the high st these days!! sad to see this one go.’

Dean added: ‘Trying to find the words to express my feelings of what exactly Yellow Door means to me and so many others is difficult..

Having starting work for Yellow Door just three days after landing in Northern Ireland back in 2005 I owe so much to Simon as do many other chefs…he gave me the role of head chef at Ruggers bistro.. and supported me throughout my career.. without him Uluru Bistro would never have been born..

‘The Deli has always been hub of culinary excellence.. from supporting local suppliers to showcasing a sustainable sourcing ethos..

But 27yrs is long time to be at the forefront of the hospitality industry and it takes business acumen.. hard work.. a lot of early mornings and late nights.. all of which has made The Deli the success that it is..I…like so many others will have fond memories which will always live on..