The Portadown-based family cater, which recently marked three decades in business in Northern Ireland, revealed the ‘emotional’ news on social media adding that ‘all our team will be relocated’

In an emotional post on social media to ‘customers and friends’, the iconic hospitality firm, renowned for their artisan bakery and café deli coffee shops, revealed plans to close the shop the day before Christmas Eve.

Based in Portadown, the owners recently celebrated 30 years of pioneering food catering, hospitality, artisan food production and retailing at a gala charity event in Belfast, raising money for the NI Cancer Fund For Children and NI Chest Heart and Stroke.

Led by the talents of Simon Dougan, wife Jilly and cousin Andrew Dougan, Yellow Door has grown successfully over three decades as a true family endeavour, expanding its footprint in Portadown, Belfast and Lisburn.

The recent Lisburn Road closure marks the end of their second store having closed the Lisburn shop during the Covid pandemic.

The post from Andy and the team, stated: ‘Dear all, we usually always have good news to share, but this one is a bit hard and concerns our wee deli on the Lisburn Rd, Belfast.

‘Dear customers and friends, It is with no lack of emotion that we must inform everyone that nothing lasts for ever!

‘Saturday 23rd of December will be the last trading day of our little deli on the Lisburn Road. We are very fortunate that our business in other areas continues to flourish, and all our team will be relocated.

‘The last 25 years on the Lisburn Road has been a real privilege. We have been blessed with a fabulous team who have shared our lives. Our customers have been incredible, and we know there are many who have been with us right from the start. Thanks to everyone who has been part of our Lisburn Road journey.’

With business still thriving at their Portadown store, the post highlighted that delivery would still be available in the greater Belfast area commencing from January 8 and at their Portadown store for delivery and collection.

The post added: ‘Thanks for everything’.

The closure brings much sadness and disappointment to its loyal regular customers, with many social media posts shocked at the news:

Mark posted: ‘Absolute terrible news, have been going here for 18 years I’m sure. Best ham sandwich in the country, sorry to see this.’

Another regular, Kelsey said: ‘Oh guys so sorry to hear this . Will miss my morning coffee and lovely scone on way to work.’