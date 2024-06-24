Belfast financial planning experts join NI Chamber’s growing list of patron organisations
Belfast firm, Legacy Wealth Management has joined NI Chamber’s growing list of patron organisations.
The financial planning experts have partnered with the leading business membership organisation in a demonstration of commitment to business and economic growth across Northern Ireland.
Welcoming the partnership, Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber said: “We are delighted to welcome Legacy Wealth Management to our esteemed list of patron organisations. As important members of our business network, we are pleased that they have chosen to build on the existing relationship through patronage.
"Their support will be a vital facilitator of our work. As well as championing our mission, Legacy’s partnership will help NI Chamber to deliver valuable services in support of business and economic growth to member companies in all sectors, right across the province.”
Keith Ligget, managing director, Legacy Wealth Management, added: “Legacy Wealth Management is proud to become the latest patron of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Our commitment to supporting Northern Ireland businesses to thrive and grow, through bespoke and practical financial advice, aligns perfectly with the Chamber’s mission.
“In partnership with the NI Chamber, we look forward to contributing to the robust business environment and fostering economic prosperity within Northern Ireland and beyond.
“Together, we will empower business owners, management and individuals to seek the appropriate financial guidance and strategic support needed to achieve enduring success.”
Legacy Wealth Management joins a list of NI Chamber patrons which also includes Agnew Leasing, Balcas, Belfast International Airport, Caterpillar, Danske Bank, Eakin Healthcare, Encirc, Galgorm Resort & Spa, Henry Group, Moy Park, Narratology, Pinsent Masons, Power NI, PwC NI, Queen’s University Belfast, Randox, Ulster Bank, Ulster Carpets and Ulster University.
