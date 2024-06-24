Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Legacy Wealth Management have partnered with the leading business membership organisation in a demonstration of commitment to business and economic growth across Northern Ireland.

Belfast firm, Legacy Wealth Management has joined NI Chamber’s growing list of patron organisations.

The financial planning experts have partnered with the leading business membership organisation in a demonstration of commitment to business and economic growth across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcoming the partnership, Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber said: “We are delighted to welcome Legacy Wealth Management to our esteemed list of patron organisations. As important members of our business network, we are pleased that they have chosen to build on the existing relationship through patronage.

Belfast's Legacy Wealth Management is new NI Chamber patron. Pictured Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber, Keith Ligget, managing director, Legacy Wealth Management and Gillian Rea, operations director, Legacy Wealth Management

"Their support will be a vital facilitator of our work. As well as championing our mission, Legacy’s partnership will help NI Chamber to deliver valuable services in support of business and economic growth to member companies in all sectors, right across the province.”

Keith Ligget, managing director, Legacy Wealth Management, added: “Legacy Wealth Management is proud to become the latest patron of the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Our commitment to supporting Northern Ireland businesses to thrive and grow, through bespoke and practical financial advice, aligns perfectly with the Chamber’s mission.

“In partnership with the NI Chamber, we look forward to contributing to the robust business environment and fostering economic prosperity within Northern Ireland and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together, we will empower business owners, management and individuals to seek the appropriate financial guidance and strategic support needed to achieve enduring success.”