Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Alongside the City Quays 5 plans, which has been recommended for approval ahead of a meeting this week, there will be space for retail, restaurant, community and cultural uses at ground floor

Plans for a 10-storey Grade A office building within the £275million City Quays regeneration area in Belfast Harbour are set for approval.

City Quays 5 is being brought forward by Belfast Harbour for a site located to the rear of the multi-storey car park next to the M3 motorway. The listed Belfast Harbour Office is located opposite the site which is currently in use as a surface level car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside Grade A offices there will be space for retail, restaurant, community and cultural uses at ground floor and a seventh floor licenced restaurant with external terrace.

Artist's visual impression of the proposed City Quays 5 development from the perspective of City Quays 3, which has been recommended for approval ahead of a meeting this week (Image credit: RPP Architects)

The total floor space of the building, which has been designed by Belfast-based RPP Architects, would be about 250,000 sq ft.

The building, which has been recommended for approval ahead of a meeting this Thursday (June 27), would be of a high-quality design and is targeting BREEAM Outstanding.

Belfast City Council's senior urban design officer offers no objection to the proposal which is supported by "generous levels of open space and would have very good access to City Quays Gardens".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are no objections from consultees other than from NI Water which has concerns about insufficient waste-water capacity

It is recommended that planning permission is granted subject to conditions and a Section 76 planning agreement.

Turley is acting as planning consultant.