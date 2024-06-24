Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposed hospital from Belfast property investment firm Norlin EV Ltd would offer theatres, 74 recovery beds, 11 consulting rooms, a physiotherapy suite, a sterile services department, pharmacy facilities, staff accommodation and facilities

A Northern Ireland property investment company has submitted plans for a new healthcare facility at the site of a former B&Q retail warehouse in Belfast.

The application, which relate to Units 2A and 2B at 38 Boucher Road, is being brought forward by Belfast’s Pragma Planning and Development Consultants on behalf of Norlin EV Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Permission is sought for the adaptation, change of use, extension and re-cladding of the property.

Norlin EV is seeking permission to develop a medical facility on Boucher Road (Image credit: Pixabay)

The proposed hospital would incorporate a reception and waiting area alongside an express care/fracture clinic over two floors and an imaging suite.

There would also be theatres and a total of 74 recovery beds.

Other space across the two floors would include 11 consulting rooms, a physiotherapy suite, a sterile services department, pharmacy facilities, staff accommodation and facilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formed in 2019, Norlin is based in Belfast and has a track record of redeveloping and letting schemes. At the Boucher road location it has redeveloped the part of the site now occupied by The Range.

B&Q operated on Boucher Road from 1999 until it terminated its lease in 2016.

The site has been in the ownership of the current owner since 2016 and development options have been explored with a number of different potential occupiers in that period.

This proposal would see the remainder of the building occupied with "significant elevational improvements".

Drawings for the project have been prepared by PlaceLab Architects.