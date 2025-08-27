Founded nine years ago by Joanne O’Doherty and Jackie Crooks, Kinsetsu has built a formidable reputation for delivering transformative IoT outcomes across healthcare, defence, transport, and commercial sectors

Kinsetsu known for tracking life-saving hospital equipment and cold-chain assets to continue under existing Northern Ireland leadership

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dublin-based tech firm Data Direct has acquired Kinsetsu, a Belfast-based leader in IoT and location-intelligence solutions, in a strategic move to expand its footprint in sensor-driven and real-time data technologies.

The acquisition was completed through Data Direct’s new Lisburn-based subsidiary, Kiniot Ltd. Kinsetsu will continue to operate as an independent business under its existing leadership, now supported by Data Direct’s scale, supplier network, and UK-wide service infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This strategic move is the latest milestone in the growing technology portfolio led by Keith O’Loughlin, multi-entrepreneur, tech innovator, and investor, who recently acquired Data Direct and now adds Kinsetsu to accelerate the company’s expansion into high-growth, sensor-driven and location-aware solutions.

“This is about pairing Data Direct’s forty-plus years of customer trust with Kinsetsu’s category-leading IoT and location tech,” said Keith O’Loughlin, executive chairman, Data Direct and chairman of JKO Capital.

“Our customers want real-time, measurable outcomes – fewer risks, faster decisions, tighter compliance, and smarter operations. Kinsetsu gives us that edge today.”

Founded nine years ago by Joanne O’Doherty and Jackie Crooks, Kinsetsu has built a formidable reputation for delivering transformative IoT outcomes across healthcare, defence, transport, and commercial sectors. Its solutions enable organisations to track assets, monitor environments, automate compliance reporting, and act instantly on risk – without adding workload.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data Direct Acquires Kinsetsu. This strategic move is the latest milestone in the growing technology portfolio led by Keith O’Loughlin, multi-entrepreneur, tech innovator, and investor, who recently acquired Data Direct and now adds Kinsetsu to accelerate the company’s expansion into high-growth, sensor-driven and location-aware solutions

In healthcare, Kinsetsu’s platform helps hospitals and clinics locate critical equipment (such as infusion pumps or defibrillators), reduce loss and rental costs, and ensure devices are available and maintained when and where they’re needed. In temperature-sensitive environments—from hospital pharmacies to food production – Kinsetsu’s sensors continuously monitor fridge and freezer temperature, humidity, and door events, automatically flagging exceptions and notifying teams before thresholds are breached.

With food safety now a board-level priority, Kinsetsu’s cold-chain monitoring delivers early warning on equipment failure—if a fridge in a factory deviates from safe ranges, the system detects it instantly, raises an alert, and guides rapid response. The result: better compliance, reduced product waste, and stronger audit trails with automated reports.

“IoT that simply works—from the sensor to the boardroom—changes how organisations operate,” O’Loughlin added.

“Whether it’s a hospital locating life-critical equipment in seconds or a food manufacturer preventing a spoilage event at 2 a.m., these are tangible gains in safety, quality, and cost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded nine years ago by Joanne O’Doherty and Jackie Crooks, Kinsetsu has built a formidable reputation for delivering transformative IoT outcomes across healthcare, defence, transport, and commercial sectors

Beyond sensing, Kinsetsu’s location technology—spanning BLE, RFID, GPS, and related methods—supports indoor and outdoor tracking, workflow optimisation, and safety use-cases (for example, mustering, lone-worker protection, and high-value asset movement). By turning assets, places, and processes into live data, customers gain an operational picture that improves decisions minute by minute.

“Location intelligence isn’t a nice-to-have—it’s foundational,” said O’Loughlin.

“From tracking sterile equipment to ensuring people are safe on large sites, location data closes the gap between what’s happening and what needs to happen next.” The transaction was supported and managed by Daniel McKeown from Strangford Capital, who will also serve as a director in the new business to support its future growth.