Western, one of the UK and Ireland’s most experienced offsite construction specialists, has invested £1m in a new fully automated timber panel production line at its headquarters in Coalisland

State-of-the-art automation site set to boosts precision manufacturing and position Northern Ireland as a construction technology leader

The recent acquisition is the latest in an ongoing multi-million pound programme to enhance innovation, operational efficiency and sustainability in construction.

The new timber panel production line, developed in partnership with Modular Building Automation and JJ Smith Woodworking Machinery, brings together the latest automation technology with powerful digital design tools. It has been designed to deliver higher output, greater precision and improved safety alongside the provision of high-performance, energy-efficient building systems.

At the heart of Western’s latest initiative is a suite of next-generation machinery designed for one-person operation, enabling the manufacture of open and closed timber wall panels with minimal manual handling.

Key equipment includes:

- X-FRAME Assembly Station: A CNC-controlled unit that automates the placement, clamping, and nailing of wall panels. With a touch-screen interface and real-time assembly visuals, it ensures accuracy and consistency across every panel.

- X-MULTI Multifunction Bridge: This dual-station system handles everything from nailing and stapling to breather membrane application and batten fixing - all automated, and all at double the speed of traditional methods.

- X-TILT Butterfly Tables: Used to safely tilt and handle panels during insulation and internal sheeting, these hydraulic tables improve worker safety and accommodate panels of varying sizes.

- Stromab CT600 Saw: A high-speed, precision crosscut saw integrated with CAD/CAM software for seamless processing that reduces waste and improves material efficiency.

These advancements are underpinned by hsbcad’s integrated design platform, which allows for digital fabrication workflows and rapid design-to-manufacture capabilities.

The new automated timber panel production line will enhance delivery timelines while supporting Western’s ambitious carbon reduction goals. Through ongoing refining of its off-site manufacturing processes, the company can reduce site disruption, minimise material waste, and ensure tighter building tolerances.

The new automated line also enhances Western’s ability to meet increasing demand for faster, greener construction in keeping with the UK and Irish government’s drive towards Net Zero buildings.

“This isn’t just a leap in technology - it’s a statement about where we’re headed,” said Western’s managing director, Rory McGuigan.

“We’re investing in the future of construction. That means making our operations smarter, faster, and more sustainable.”