Brett Martin opens new 48,000sq ft facility on a greenfield site in global growth drive, creating closer ties with American market

Mallusk-headquartered construction material manufacturer Brett Martin has announced its first international manufacturing venture, with a new factory in De-Pere, Wisconsin, USA.

Trading as APC (American Polycarbonate Company), the 48,000sq ft facility on a greenfield site is being established as a joint venture with Brett Martin’s leading US distribution customer, Amerilux International.

APC will manufacture Multiwall and Corrugated Polycarbonate roofing sheets for use in a wide range of sectors across the USA and is scheduled to commence production later this year.

Paul Martin, Brett Martin group director, and William Martin, Brett Martin group director, mark the announcement of the new factory in the US. They are holding an example of the kind of product (Multiwall and Corrugated Polycarbonate roofing sheet) that will be manufactured at the new site in De-Pere, Wisconsin, USA

Brett Martin is one of Northern Ireland’s leading export companies with more than 50% of its sales coming from business in 70 countries across the globe. The new manufacturing facility is seen as a significant opportunity to further grow international sales by expanding reach into the US market.

Brett Martin, group director, Paul Martin, explains the reasoning behind this latest development: “We have been exporting successfully to the USA for more than 25 years.

"Together with our partner Amerilux, we identified an opportunity to add a US manufacturing presence that will enhance our service to the market and open up new opportunities that build on the success of our Mallusk operations.

“Our decision was taken well before recent US tariffs were introduced. While tariffs are relevant for any exporter, our motivation was above all driven by long-term market growth potential, the strength of our partnership with Amerilux, and the opportunities we see for Brett Martin products in North America.

“As an international business, we must remain forward-looking and agile. This investment is about growth, complementing our strong base in Mallusk, and ensuring Brett Martin remains competitive in a rapidly changing global market.”

This latest development comes on the heels of a recent announcement of a major investment in Brett Martin’s Mallusk site aimed specifically at the supply for the UK and Ireland markets.