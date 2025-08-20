Claire Reid replaces Gordon Carson who, after eight years as managing director at 4C takes up the role of director of business development with Bryson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast 4C Executive Placement has appointed Bangor native Claire Reid as its new managing director.

The executive placement firm also recently unveiled its brand refresh and newly refurbished offices in Belfast city centre as part of a wider investment as it enters its thirteenth year in business and what it described as ‘an exciting growth phase’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to founder and CEO Gary Irvine, Claire will lead the firm to bring “the 4C advantage” to new and existing clients.

Pictured are Claire Reid, managing director and Gary Irvine, founder & CEO, 4C Executive Placement in Belfast

“Having been with us for the past nine years as head of delivery, Claire is well-known among our clients for her unwavering commitment to excellence, rigorous attention to detail and her exceptional judge of character when it comes to identifying the very best talent for senior-level, business critical roles,” he explained.

“With a long background in the recruitment industry, Claire brings a wealth of experience and expertise that positions her extremely well to lead 4C in coming years as we enter this exciting phase in the business.

"As managing director, she will lead the business in continuing to bring the ‘4C advantage’ to new and existing clients, building upon our unique position at the very forefront of executive placement in Northern Ireland.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Claire replaces Gordon Carson who, after eight years as managing director at 4C, takes up the role of director of business development with Bryson – an organisation with which the firm has a long association.

“Bryson is an outstanding organisation with whom we have enjoyed a longstanding relationship, having placed the current chief executive and a number of other senior roles in recent years,” Gary continued.