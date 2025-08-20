Daleshire NI Ltd has applied for permission to convert Londonderry offices into student digs
Plans to develop student accommodation at former officers in Londonderry have been lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council.
Daleshire NI Ltd. has applied for permission to convert the city centre offices at 4-6 Castle Street into student digs.
The proposal – if approved – will see 20 ensuite rooms developed to Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMO) standards with ancillary kitchen and dining facilities.
The ground floors of the property will remain in commercial use.
A design and access statement compiled by Birney Architects on behalf of the applicant states: “There is an opportunity to transform the first and second floors into 20 ensuite rooms to HMO standards with strong links in the immediate surrounding area while retaining the existing retail space on the ground floor. The rooms will have access to ancillary kitchen/dining facilities.”
The materials proposed are of a high standard and will match and complement the existing area, according to the statement.