Contractor to begin work on Derg Active Mitchell Park redevelopment

E Quinn Civils leads Mitchell Park redevelopment in Castlederg, delivering floodlit 3G pitch, new facilities, and greenways

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is getting underway on the redevelopment of Mitchell Park in Castlederg.

The work on the £3million redevelopment, funded by the UK Government, will be completed by contractor E Quinn Civils Ltd from Pomeroy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The completed floodlit 3G playing pitch will accommodate competitive standard soccer matches at all levels, a GAA junior size pitch and mini-sized soccer pitches, suitable for youth football and recreational play.

E Quinn Civils leads Mitchell Park redevelopment in Castlederg, delivering floodlit 3G pitch, new facilities, and greenways

Plans also include the construction of a coach education room, additional parking, greenway and a new outdoor trim trail will be built adjacent to the new pitch.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, councillor Ruairí McHugh, welcomed this key stage in the project. “This is fantastic news that the contractor is now beginning the work on this eagerly anticipated project,” he said.

“The completed works will create a state-of-the-art multi-use games space that can be used all year round by a number of field sports, in particular the local soccer fraternity. “Sport plays a key role in community cohesion and creating an outlet for young people to express themselves and reap the health benefits of physical activity so this enhanced playing provision will have a hugely positive impact for residents of the Derg Ward.” The work forms part of the wider Derg Active project, an integrated economic, health and wellbeing initiative that seeks to deliver new critical community infrastructure in the town of Castlederg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad