Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

CGI, one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, was selected as delivery partner for pioneering business transformation program by NICTS, creating at least 50 new roles

CGI, one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has been selected by the Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service (NICTS) as the delivery partner for its flagship business transformation program, Themis.

The 20-year contract, valued at £85 million and led by the CGI team in Belfast, underscores CGI's pivotal role in modernising the justice system, enhancing efficiency and improving access to justice services across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Themis Program represents a significant step forward in the NICTS's Service Modernisation Program. By redesigning court processes around the stakeholder, Themis will transform services and administrative processes across tribunals, civil, family and criminal business areas. This ambitious transformation aims to deliver a digital-first, paper-light environment that will facilitate greater transparency, faster case delivery, and increased accessibility through virtual services.

Karen Ward, chief modernisation officer at NICTS, highlighted the program's importance, said: “The Themis Program is our cornerstone for wholescale transformation. This project will enable us to deliver improved services and enhance how we operate, with a new IT solution incrementally replacing legacy systems.

"The far-reaching changes will benefit not only staff and the judiciary, but also the public, legal profession, NICTS Departments, and other justice partners, offering them direct online access to better designed services that meet their needs."

As the delivery partner, CGI will collaborate closely with the existing Themis team to implement a five-year roadmap designed to revolutionise service delivery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Belfast team of CGI, one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has been selected by the Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service (NICTS) as the delivery partner for its flagship business transformation program, Themis. Pictured is Chris Shorthouse, vice president - client engagement for Scotland amd Northern Ireland at CGI

The transformative nature of this project is expected to drive significant efficiencies, improve service outcomes, and set a new standard in digital justice solutions.

Chris Shorthouse, vice president, client engagement for Scotland and Northern Ireland at CGI, added: “CGI is honoured to be selected as the delivery partner for the Themis Program. This project marks a major advancement in the modernisation of Northern Ireland’s justice system, ensuring it meets the evolving needs of all stakeholders.

"Our team in Belfast is proud to contribute to a program that will not only impact the present but also lay the foundation for future innovation, including the adoption of emerging technologies.”