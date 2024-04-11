Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Digital transformation firm, Version 1, which employs 500 people at its Belfast office, has been chosen by National Highways as a strategic long-term partner for managed services and collaboration across its infrastructure and platforms in a £47.5m contract award.

The announcement builds on an existing six-year partnership with National Highways, where Version 1 has consistently shown accountability and excellence in delivery of transformative cloud adoption programmes, which in turn has helped National Highways to keep roads more free-flowing and enhance road user safety.

National Highways needed a long-term strategic cloud partner to support the delivery of its sustainable transformation journey and in turn facilitate unprecedented enhancements to public safety– reducing accidents and saving lives. Version 1’s proven experience in agile and modern ways of working, particularly in the public sector demonstrated close alignment to the vision and requirements of National Highways.The company has already provided cross-cloud adoption, implementation and support services for National Highways for six years, leveraging a team of over 500 cloud specialists and extensive expert accreditations and experience across all cloud platforms.

“We were looking for a long-term partner to work with us in a modern, agile DevSecOps approach and having the skills we need to deliver our innovative strategy to meet both current and future organisational skills,” said Craig Bromage, head of Infrastructure and Platforms at National Highways.

“Version 1 has already helped us make significant progress in transforming and transitioning legacy infrastructure to our cloud offering. We are very excited to be moving into the next phase, expanding the cloud capability and modernising our ways of working as we continue to deliver and improve our service to road users, making journeys better and safer.”

“We are extremely excited to build on our partnership with National Highways and honoured to be awarded this new contract that will see us define, deliver and support National Highways in the delivery of its cloud strategic outcomes,” said Guy Hodges, director of Transport at Version 1.

“The National Highways modern ways of working and automation of platform technologies stand it apart from other organisations. The clarity of direction and defined ways of working that it has within its infrastructure and platform teams are beyond exceptional. This should be applauded, and Version 1 is delighted to be part of this partnership for the next seven years.”