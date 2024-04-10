Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Beacon House in Belfast’s Clarendon Dock Business Park has been brought to market for sale, with offers in excess of £4.6 million being sought.

Located in Belfast Harbour Estate close to the city centre, Beacon House is a 51,028 sq ft waterfront office building comprising five storeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building is currently let in its entirety to London-headquartered international outsourcing company Capita until 2028 at a passing rent of £675,000 per annum.

Beacon House in Belfast’s Clarendon Dock Business Park has been brought to market for sale, with offers in excess of £4.6 million being sought

James Turkington, senior surveyor at selling agent CBRE NI, said: “As a flagship building situated on a unique headland site in Clarendon Dock, Beacon House represents an excellent investment opportunity with the building being periodically refurbished over the last decade.

“Having been completely redeveloped over the last 20 years, Clarendon Dock has a wide-range of tenants that includes Belfast Harbour Commissioners, UTV and WR Barnett.

“CBRE’s recent study revealed that 90% of companies are committed to re-establishing their physical presence by the end of 2024, and we look forward to continued interest and activity in the office market throughout the year.”

Beacon House in Belfast’s Clarendon Dock Business Park has been brought to market for sale, with offers in excess of £4.6 million being sought

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a manned security office and barrier access control system on the ground floor, while the upper floors offer a large, open-plan design with a provision of private offices, meeting rooms and communal break-out areas. Two 10-person lifts serve the building.