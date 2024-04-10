Take a look around: Waterfront office investment in Northern Ireland on market for over £4.6million

‘Excellent investment opportunity’, Beacon House in Belfast’s Clarendon Dock Business Park is a 51,028 sq ft office building comprising five storeys and currently let to London company Capita until 2028
By Claire Cartmill
Published 10th Apr 2024, 11:08 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 12:27 BST
Beacon House in Belfast’s Clarendon Dock Business Park has been brought to market for sale, with offers in excess of £4.6 million being sought.

Located in Belfast Harbour Estate close to the city centre, Beacon House is a 51,028 sq ft waterfront office building comprising five storeys.

The building is currently let in its entirety to London-headquartered international outsourcing company Capita until 2028 at a passing rent of £675,000 per annum.

James Turkington, senior surveyor at selling agent CBRE NI, said: “As a flagship building situated on a unique headland site in Clarendon Dock, Beacon House represents an excellent investment opportunity with the building being periodically refurbished over the last decade.

“Having been completely redeveloped over the last 20 years, Clarendon Dock has a wide-range of tenants that includes Belfast Harbour Commissioners, UTV and WR Barnett.

“CBRE’s recent study revealed that 90% of companies are committed to re-establishing their physical presence by the end of 2024, and we look forward to continued interest and activity in the office market throughout the year.”

There is a manned security office and barrier access control system on the ground floor, while the upper floors offer a large, open-plan design with a provision of private offices, meeting rooms and communal break-out areas. Two 10-person lifts serve the building.

Interested parties are invited to contact James Turkington, Senior Surveyor at CBRE Northern Ireland, for further information: [email protected]

