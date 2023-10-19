These conversational apps provide consumers with personalised shopping recommendations and assistance, making their online journey feel like a visit to their favourite bricks-and-mortar store

Belfast conversational AI solutions firm Syndeo has launched its cutting-edge experience apps for retail, designed to transform the way consumers shop and interact with their favourite brands. This innovative suite of AI applications for retail marketing, sales and service is designed to enhance the shopping experience for consumers and provide benefits to online retailers. Not only enabling online retailers to increase leads and supercharge sales conversions, they aim to elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty

The apps provide consumers with personalised shopping recommendations and assistance, making their online shopping journey feel like a visit to their favourite bricks-and-mortar store. Retailers can also engage with customers in real-time across the digital channels offering product suggestions, answering questions and providing support through AI-driven interactions.

Rodney Hassard, VP of product and partner engagement at Syndeo, explained: “We believe that Syndeo experience apps for retail will enhance the online shopping experience for consumers while empowering retailers to achieve unprecedented success. Our technology goes beyond personalisation, it offers a dynamic and responsive shopping environment across marketing, sales and service that adapts to each customer’s journey, ultimately boosting sales and enhancing customer satisfaction. We eagerly anticipate the transformative impact these apps will have on the retail landscape.”

An example of an experience app is the product recommendations app. This recommends products to consumers based on their previous browsing history and preferences. Alongside this it helps to educate and reassure consumers about their purchase and can summarise third-party product reviews.

Another app is the cross-sell and up-sell app which looks at the customer’s budget and recommends related products. These products are then shown on a carousel within the chat window on a web page or messaging channel.