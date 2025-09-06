Over the past five years, it has welcomed hundreds of members ranging from ambitious start-ups to established global firms, helping to create a dynamic business ecosystem in Belfast

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Urban HQ, Belfast’s leading flexible workspace provider, has marked its fifth anniversary with a celebration event attended by alumni, members, and leaders from across Northern Ireland’s business community.

The milestone event, hosted by broadcaster and business commentator Jim Fitzpatrick, documented Urban HQ’s journey throughout the past five years, from opening its doors in the heart of Belfast to becoming home to a thriving community of innovative companies and industry leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its launch in 2020, Urban HQ has set a new standard for flexible workspace in Northern Ireland, offering premium office and shared spaces, a dedicated wellness studio, rooftop terrace, event spaces and meeting facilities, all within a prime city-centre location.

Over the past five years, it has welcomed hundreds of members ranging from ambitious start-ups to established global firms, helping to create a dynamic business ecosystem in Belfast.

Speaking at the event, managing director and joint-founder, Jamie McCoubrey said: “We are incredibly proud of what we have built at Urban HQ over the past five years.

"Our goal has always been to create more than just office space, we wanted to build a community where businesses of all sizes can thrive. Tonight is about celebrating that community and looking forward to continuing our journey with so many talented business leaders in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have of course been many ups and downs throughout the past five years, not least the covid pandemic and how that disrupted traditional working patterns, but we’re proud of the successes of our team which is of course a positive signal that business is thriving in the city and that Belfast is an attractive location for global companies to establish a base in.”

Jamie McCoubrey, managing director and joint founder of Urban HQ alongside Donna Daniels, operations director

Stacy Mallon, site lead at Wolfspeed NI, who has been based in Urban HQ for almost a year, also attended the event and took part in a panel discussion, chaired by Jim Fitzpatrick.

She explained: “Urban HQ has played a key role in the continued success of Wolfspeed NI. It’s quite a challenge to move an established team of 40 colleagues into a new space but Urban HQ made the transition a seamless one.

“We now have the best of both worlds where we have our own, private office space, but benefit from the wider facilities when we want to tap into a bigger sense of community, which so far has been really energising for the whole team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stacey Mallon, Wolfspeed NI, Broadcaster, Jim Fitzpatrick, MD of Urban HQ, Jamie McCourbrey and David Wright, CBRE NI, took part in a panel discussion at an event marking 5 years of Urban HQ

The anniversary celebration also reunited many of Urban HQ’s alumni, businesses that began their journey within the space and have since grown and scaled reinforcing Urban HQ’s reputation as a launchpad for success.

Other panellists on the night included David Wright, Director CBRE NI.