Black Sheep Coffee, the bold brand known for shaking up the UK’s coffee scene, is doubling down on Belfast.

Just eight months after the roaring success of their first Northern Ireland location beside Belfast City Hall, they’re back with a brand-new store – this time on Ann Street, right beside Victoria Square Shopping Centre.

The new café will officially open its doors on October 28 marking another step forward in Black Sheep Coffee’s mission to reimagine how the UK does coffee.

Black Sheep Coffee-Ireland, the franchise arm of Bannon and Bannon Property Holdings, will run the new site. Their portfolio includes some of Belfast’s most talked-about venues, including Common Market and 3Sheets. Bringing that same creativity and experience to the Ann Street location, they’re aiming to make it not just another coffee shop, but a destination in its own right.

Reflecting on the journey so far, Lawrence Bannon said: “Belfast has given us an incredible welcome since opening our first site earlier this year. Ann Street is one of the busiest spots in the city, and we’re excited to bring our energy, coffee, and community to a whole new audience.”

His confidence is well placed during the first store's opening week earlier this year, queues stretched down the street as eager customers waited to experience the brand for themselves. The new store is set to spark the same excitement.

The Ann Street store will serve everything fans have come to expect from Black Sheep Coffee. From their signature Robusta espresso-based drinks to freshly made Norwegian waffles, ceremonial-grade matcha, all-day breakfasts, and a lineup of artisan pastries, the menu is designed to cater to both coffee purists and those looking for something different. It’s high-quality, high-energy, and unapologetically bold – just like the brand itself.