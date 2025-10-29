Black Sheep Coffee is doubling down on Belfast, opening a second site and caffeine connoisseurs can sip on their favourites - from Americanos and Lattes to Cappuccinos and Flat Whites - all for just £1

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast’s coffee scene is getting a bold new addition next month as Black Sheep Coffee prepares to open its second city location — this time on Ann Street, beside the bustling Victoria Square Shopping Centre.

Set to officially open its doors on November 4, the new café is expected to draw hundreds of eager coffee lovers with a £1 coffee launch offer. The move marks another major step in Black Sheep Coffee’s mission to “reimagine how the UK does coffee.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just eight months after the roaring success of their first Northern Ireland site beside Belfast City Hall, the brand is doubling down on its presence in the city. The Ann Street café promises to deliver the same energy, creativity, and high-quality brews that have made the brand a hit — while introducing an exciting twist: the first speciality-grade Robusta beans available on the market.

Black Sheep Coffee, the bold brand known for shaking up the UK’s coffee scene, is doubling down on Belfast, opening a second site and caffeine connoisseurs can sip on their favourites - from Americanos and Lattes to Cappuccinos and Flat Whites - all for just £1

Customers can enjoy a full range of favourites — from Americanos and Lattes to Cappuccinos and Flat Whites — all for just £1 during the opening celebration.

Black Sheep Coffee-Ireland, the franchise arm of Bannon and Bannon Property Holdings, will run the new site. Their portfolio includes some of Belfast’s most talked-about venues, including Common Market and 3Sheets. Bringing that same creativity and experience to the Ann Street location, they’re aiming to make it not just another coffee shop, but a destination in its own right.

Lawrence Bannon said: “Belfast has given us an incredible welcome since opening our first site earlier this year. Ann Street is one of the busiest spots in the city, and we’re excited to bring our energy, coffee, and community to a whole new audience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new café will officially open its doors on November 4 marking another step forward in Black Sheep Coffee’s mission to reimagine how the UK does coffee

That enthusiasm appears well founded — when Black Sheep Coffee opened its first Belfast site earlier this year, queues stretched down the street as customers waited to experience the brand’s bold approach to coffee.

The new Ann Street café will feature everything fans have come to expect: signature Robusta espresso-based drinks, freshly made Norwegian waffles, ceremonial-grade matcha, all-day breakfasts, and a tempting array of artisan pastries.