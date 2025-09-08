SOCOTEC acquires Lloyds Datum Group to boost infrastructure services and expand presence across the island of Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SOCOTEC UK and Ireland, a leading provider of testing, inspection, and certification services, has acquired Lloyds Datum Group (LDG), a Belfast-headquartered specialist in foundation testing, structural monitoring, and geotechnical systems.

This strategic move marks SOCOTEC's first physical presence in Northern Ireland and significantly enhances its infrastructure capabilities across the UK and Ireland. LDG, which includes Lloyd Acoustics Limited and Datum Monitoring Ireland Limited, brings over 25 years of expertise in foundation pile testing, asset integrity monitoring, and specialist civil engineering services such as micro piling and anchoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The acquisition expands SOCOTEC’s geographic footprint and complements its existing services in the Republic of Ireland, where it already offers air emissions and fire safety services. LDG’s expertise is expected to support more complex foundation and micro-piling projects across the UK, particularly in Scotland, due to its proximity to Northern Ireland.

SOCOTEC UK and Ireland, a leading provider of testing, inspection, and certification services, has acquired Lloyds Datum Group (LDG), a Belfast-headquartered specialist in foundation testing, structural monitoring, and geotechnical systems

SOCOTEC CEO Hervé Montjotin said: “Acquiring Lloyds Datum Group aligns with the outline set in place by SOCOTEC Group, and brings further growth on the island of Ireland for our UK and Ireland operations, which now boasts a presence in both Belfast and Dublin.

“Our Infrastructure business is one of high strategic importance for SOCOTEC, with 37% of our global turnover stemming from our seven platforms in Europe and the US.

“We already provide air emissions and fire safety services in the Republic of Ireland, and are looking forward to the customer bases of LDG and SOCOTEC benefitting further from our shared knowledge base.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SOCOTEC UK and Ireland, a leading provider of testing, inspection, and certification services, has acquired Lloyds Datum Group (LDG), a Belfast-headquartered specialist in foundation testing, structural monitoring, and geotechnical systems

Matthew Marriott, CEO of SOCOTEC UK and Ireland, said: “This acquisition of Lloyds Datum Group is the next step of our growth strategy and the expansion of our Infrastructure capabilities across the UK and Ireland.

“Following our second Scottish acquisition in two years, our first major acquisition in Ireland marks the next stage of expanding our geographical footprint, doubling our overall office space in Ireland, and demonstrating our commitment to continue investing in this important area.”

Nigel Dillon, managing director at Lloyds Datum Group, will continue in his position to lead LDG under the new SOCOTEC ownership, and added: “Partnering with SOCOTEC UK and Ireland gives LDG an incredible platform from which to expand and deliver an enhanced service offering to our clients.