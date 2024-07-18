Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

VINCI Airports quarterly traffic results show that Belfast International Airport exceeded pre-pandemic passenger numbers

The 2024 quarterly traffic figures published by VINCI Airports show that Belfast International Airport served 1.8 million passengers in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 8.3% on Q2 2023 figures.

The figures also represents a 4% increase on pre-pandemic (2019) numbers.

Belfast International Airport’s continued strong performance in the second quarter of 2024 follows on from the 1.3million passengers that travelled in Q1.

This continued growth comes as a result of increases in capacity by based airlines; easyJet, Ryanair, Jet2.com.

Airlines have boosted the range and frequency of destinations now on offer with new routes to Prague, Marrakech, Kaunas, and Madeira due to start later in 2024.

There were 14,500 total aircraft movements at Belfast International from April-June this year, which is an increase of 8% on 2023 figures.

Dan Owens, CEO, Belfast International Airport, said: “These figures are extremely positive and clearly show an upward trend in Belfast International Airport’s strong recovery.