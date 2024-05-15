Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) has announced that Belfast International Airport has joined its growing list of patron organisations.

As a new NI Chamber Patron the airport, which is operated by VINCI Airports, joins a select group of leading organisations who lend their support to Northern Ireland’s business community through patronage of the membership organisation.

Announcing the new partnership, Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber, said: “Belfast International Airport is a vital part of Northern Ireland’s business eco-system, delivering connectivity and infrastructure which supports business travel, tourism, inward investment and trade across the UK, Europe and the word.“Its future development and investment plans will play an integral role in sustainable economic growth across the region, which makes this business-led partnership an ideal fit. We are delighted to have the airport’s support and look forward to working together for mutual benefit.”Dan Owens, chief executive officer, Belfast International Airport, added: “Becoming a patron of the Northern Ireland Chamber underlines our commitment to the growth and prosperity of Northern Ireland’s economy.