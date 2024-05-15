Belfast International Airport is new Northern Ireland Chamber Patron

The airport joins a select group of leading organisations who lend their support to Northern Ireland’s business community through patronage of the membership organisation

Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) has announced that Belfast International Airport has joined its growing list of patron organisations.

As a new NI Chamber Patron the airport, which is operated by VINCI Airports, joins a select group of leading organisations who lend their support to Northern Ireland’s business community through patronage of the membership organisation.

Announcing the new partnership, Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber, said: “Belfast International Airport is a vital part of Northern Ireland’s business eco-system, delivering connectivity and infrastructure which supports business travel, tourism, inward investment and trade across the UK, Europe and the word.“Its future development and investment plans will play an integral role in sustainable economic growth across the region, which makes this business-led partnership an ideal fit. We are delighted to have the airport’s support and look forward to working together for mutual benefit.”Dan Owens, chief executive officer, Belfast International Airport, added: “Becoming a patron of the Northern Ireland Chamber underlines our commitment to the growth and prosperity of Northern Ireland’s economy.

"We are proud of the role we play in supporting the region’s business community through air connectivity, job creation and economic development. We are delighted to be working in partnership with the NI Chamber to achieve continued success for the local business community.”Belfast International Airport joins a list of NI Chamber Patrons which includes Agnew Leasing, Balcas, BT, Caterpillar, Danske Bank, Eakin Healthcare, Encirc, Galgorm Resort & Spa, Henry Group, Legacy Wealth, Moy Park, Narratology, Pinsent Masons, Power NI, PwC NI, Queen’s University Belfast, Randox, Ulster Bank, Ulster Carpets and Ulster University.

