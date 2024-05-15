Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McKees has partnered with Cicero AI to integrate generative AI technology tailored specifically for lawyers

Belfast’s McKees has become the first law firm in Northern Ireland to integrate generative AI technology tailored specifically for lawyers.

The leading independent commercial law firm has partnered with Cicero AI, a legal technology startup that has developed a secure platform that focuses on integrating artificial intelligence into existing solicitor workflows to enhance efficiency and accuracy with the aim of improving overall delivery of legal solutions.

Over the past number of months, the team at McKees has been trialing Cicero AI’s platform, experiencing the benefits of this advanced technology and the firm is now rolling out the platform across the business.

Philip McBride, partner at McKees and a member of the Law Society of Northern Ireland’s Legal Technology committee, said: “Integrating Cicero AI into our practice underscores our dedication to being at the cutting-edge of technologies to benefit our clients.

"As a law firm it’s crucial that we adapt and innovate and partnering with Cicero AI ensures that we continue to lead in offering the most advanced and effective legal solutions. We are confident that by using these innovative AI solutions, we will spend less time working on manual processes and have more time to spend with our clients servicing their requirements.”

With AI transforming industries globally, Cicero AI is focused on developing intelligent technologies for the legal industry with a mission to empower lawyers through innovation.

