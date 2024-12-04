Edwards Solicitors managing partner, David Sturgess, says Tabitha McDowell brings a wealth of experience to the new role

Belfast law firm, Edwards solicitors, has created the new post of chief operating officer (COO) as the practice continues to expand.

The firm has promoted practice manager, Tabitha McDowell, to the position where she will lead the firm’s operational strategy, driving the adoption of innovative work practices to enhance both client and employee experiences.

Ms McDowell said: “I am deeply honoured to have been chosen as the first COO. It is a vote of confidence by the firm and comes at a time when we are embarked upon a growth curve.

“I look forward to working closely with our talented team to continue enhancing our services and building on our strong foundation of trust and excellence. Together, we will drive initiatives that benefit our clients, employees, community, and our firm."

In her previous role as practice manager, Ms McDowell played a key role in enhancing the firm’s operational efficiency and financial management, delivering sustained growth and exceptional service to clients.

Edwards Solicitors managing partner, David Sturgess, says Tabitha brings a wealth of experience to the new role.

Mr Sturgess said: "Promoting Tabitha to COO was a natural decision. Her expertise in finance, her dedication to the firm's values, and her leadership within our team have consistently driven us forward. We look forward to seeing her vision further shape our organisation.

“With a background in finance within the legal industry as well as experience on the board of the Cathedral Quarter BID, Tabitha brings strategic strength and direction to her new role. She has been instrumental in implementing operational initiatives that have advanced both client and employees' outcomes and internal efficiency.