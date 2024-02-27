Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ergo, Ireland’s largest IT solutions provider, has announced the appointment of industry leader John Molloy as general manager for Northern Ireland.

John will take the helm of Ergo’s Northern Ireland operations, supporting the company’s growing team in the region.

With over 25 years’ experience in the IT industry, John has joined Ergo to spearhead the company’s growth in Northern Ireland and to expand the range of services on offer to its clients across both the public and private sector. Ergo works with notable clients in the life sciences and pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing industries, partnering with them on their digital transformation journeys.

In his new role, John will be responsible for the strategic development and leadership of Ergo’s Northern Irish division as well as overseeing and implementing the company’s operational and commercial plans. The overarching goal is for the Northern Irish facility to ultimately act as a centre for research and development, fostering a culture of innovation and technological advancement.

John also has experience with other leading IT companies, including Microsoft and British Telecom, and most recently Codec.

John’s appointment highlights Ergo’s belief in Northern Ireland as a hub for technology and innovation. As this facility grows, Ergo aims to leverage local talent, resources, and expertise to enhance its digital practice exponentially, whilst also focusing on cloud solutions, productivity, managed services, security, and continuing its unyielding support for IT leaders and CIOs.

Commenting on his new role, John said: “I am delighted to be joining Ergo as general manager of Northern Ireland. I am committed to driving real value for Ergo and our customers from the get-go. Since first engaging with Ergo, I have been continuously impressed by its depth and breadth of solutions, the company culture and the incredibly talented team members.”

Paul McCann, chief executive officer at Ergo, added: “We are very pleased to have John on board, as we know his knowledge, skills and business acumen will be important to ensuring our sustained growth and expansion in Northern Ireland.