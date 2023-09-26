Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joe Kennedy III, the US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland for Economic Affairs, has commended the launch of a new US Life & Health Sciences Advisory Board that aims to strengthen trade and investment opportunities in the sector between Northern Ireland and the US.

The board comprises leaders from across the life and health sciences sector in the US and was brought together by Invest Northern Ireland and NI Connections, Northern Ireland’s diaspora outreach initiative. They identified influential local professionals who could offer significant expertise and insight and help drive the growth of the sector.

Joe Kennedy, said: “I am delighted to offer my support to the Life & Health Sciences Advisory Board, which offers a unique opportunity for Northern Ireland companies to benefit from the knowledge and experience of some of the top professionals in the sector.

“The US is the largest export market for Northern Ireland life and health sciences sector companies, so it makes sense to nurture relationships between the two regions and promote mutually beneficial opportunities.”

The advisory board’s executives, many of whom are global leaders in their field of expertise, include Belfast-born Mark Goldstone, who will chair the board. Mark has over 25 years of experience in the healthcare industry, encompassing Venture Capital, M&A, operations, commercialisation and consulting. He has led some of the largest specialist consulting and communications groups in the world and is currently a partner at venture capital firm Eckuity Capital.

Epitomising the expertise and goodwill of strategic Northern Irish diaspora, he explained: “The combined industry knowledge and experience of the board members make it a powerful instrument for advancing the sector and the Northern Ireland economy by championing Northern Ireland’s significant life and health sciences capabilities. The board is passionate about promoting Northern Ireland as a great investment location and a centre of innovation excellence.”

The advisory board will help position the Northern Ireland life and health sciences sector as world leading, promote collaboration between companies here and in the US and highlight investment opportunities.

Mel Chittock, Invest NI’s Interim CEO, continued: “Northern Ireland’s life and health sciences sector has experienced rapid growth in recent years fuelled by our world-renowned expertise in precision medicine, digital health and medical devices. The board members have built impressive careers spanning many years and this experience combined with their knowledge and their connections will be of significant value to our life sciences sector. The board will inform our life and health sciences international strategy, which is aligned to the Department for the Economy’s 10X Vision.”

NI Connections has built an extensive network of global diaspora contacts who have an interest in the Northern Ireland economy and the potential to positively impact its prosperity.