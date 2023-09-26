Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cookstown construction firm, McAleer & Rushe has been awarded the £60million contract to deliver a 196-unit residential development in London Road, Barking by Yara Capital.

The vacant site and former bus depot will transform into a mixed-use development providing 125 Build to Rent and 71 affordable housing apartments. The building which will range in height from nine to 22 storeys will feature a mixture of studios, one, two, and three bedroom apartments and will be complemented by generous amenity space. The development will include two commercial units on the ground floor and two roof terraces offering panoramic views overlooking the Abbey Green parkland and long views towards central London.

Construction will commence in November and will be partly funded by BeFirst, the urban regeneration arm of Barking & Dagenham Council, with a targeted completion date of June 2026.

Mark Diamond, senior director at McAleer & Rushe, said: “As the trusted construction partner for key investors and developers in the industry, we are committed to delivering homes across a mixture of tenures including build to rent, private for sale, affordable housing and co-living.

"This latest residential contract, which is one of eight currently under construction in the greater London area, underpins our strong client relationships, our vast skill set and proven track record in delivering high quality city centre residential schemes. We are looking forward to working in partnership with Yara Capital and BeFirst to bring forward modern and sustainable housing in the historic heart of Barking.”

At 22-storeys the western block is the tallest and will be orientated to acknowledge the Abbey Grounds directly to the south west of the site. The development will also provide 286 secure bike parking spaces, four car parking spaces and a number of public realm improvements.

