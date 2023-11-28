Spanwall has been recognised for its involvement in creating an innovative façade solution for leading hospitality group, Whitbread

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast facades manufacturer, Spanwall, has been recognised at the prestigious Façade Awards UK for its involvement in creating an innovative façade solution for leading hospitality group, Whitbread.

Scope of the works involved a Hub by Premier Inn as well as commercial and office space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In partnership with Alufix, the company won ‘best use of a rainscreen system using a specialist metal’ for its ground-breaking façade system which was manufactured at their state-of-the-art facility in Belfast. The awards showcase pioneering projects and teams who champion innovation, pushing the boundaries on ever-evolving concepts and advancements.

Belfast-based facades manufacturer, Spanwall, has been recognised at the prestigious Façade Awards UK for its involvement in creating an innovative façade solution for leading hospitality group, Whitbread. Pictured are Philip West, Anna Hanna, Gemma Patterson, Chris McFarlane and Paul Jesus from Spanwall collecting their award

Designed by London-based architects Sheppard Robson, the project was a true celebration of Northern Irish talent involving local companies Alufix and Spanwall as well as Gilbert-Ash who were the main contractor.

Spanwall managing director, David Clark, said: “We are extremely proud to have won this award in what was an extremely competitive category. For over 50 years, we’ve been building on solid foundations, investing in our people, our systems, and our products to ensure we consistently deliver our core values of innovation and quality.

“The Façade Awards UK recognise the ground breaking work taking place within our industry and is a true exemplar of the engineering quality we have here in the UK, and it was great to celebrate that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was particularly special to see so much local talent involved in this project. Northern Ireland has always punched well above its weight when it comes to innovation, and it is great to see that being recognised on such a big stage.”

Founded in 1967, the firm has over 50 years proven experience and has provided specialist cladding solutions on many signature buildings throughout the world from Belfast to Barbados, Dublin to Amsterdam and from South Africa to Saudi Arabia.