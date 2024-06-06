Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gillian Sadlier, a senior manager with Bank of Ireland UK, has been elected at its 117th annual general meeting in Belfast

Belfast mum and senior manager at Bank of Ireland Gillian Sadlier has become the new chair of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society.

Taking office at its 117th AGM in Belfast, Ms Sadlier committed to advancing measures to address the skills shortage that is impacting the profession in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new analysis conducted for the Ulster Society found that three in five (61%) of member businesses /organisations are experiencing skill shortages in 2024 (62% in 2022 and 48% pre COVID). 75% of respondents report increasing difficulty in finding the right people for jobs in Northern Ireland.

Belfast mum and senior manager at Bank of Ireland Gillian Sadlier has become the new chair of Chartered Accountants Ulster Society

Furthermore, 75% of members surveyed feel that the shortage of skilled labour will negatively impact Northern Ireland’s economic performance in the coming year.

During her term, Ms Sadlier has committed to focusing on attracting and retaining talent into accountancy in Northern Ireland, so that

the profession can continue to support economic growth and development. A key part of this will include engaging with second and third level students and working closely with trainees and young professionals to support them through the early stages of their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting at the AGM, Ms Sadlier, said: “I’m delighted to build on the progress that Paul Millar made during his year as Chair in encouraging greater support for entrepreneurship and innovation.

"Northern Ireland has so much economic potential, with unique access to Great Britain and EU markets; strong transport links with our neighbours; an educated workforce; and a stable business environment.

“Some of the world’s leading international companies across data analytics, cyber security, life and health sciences, clean energy, and aerospace are located here.

“However, the skills shortage that is affecting so many companies threatens our ability to realise this economic potential. Our member survey lays bare the fear that this shortage will negatively impact Northern Ireland’s economic performance in the coming year. The restoration of the Executive is a cause for optimism, and skills and education should be front of mind for our elected representatives alongside other key priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My focus in the coming months will be on promoting Chartered Accountancy as a profession and on the development of people and personal skills to compliment the technical training that is fundamental to our role.

"I want to show potential new entrants to the profession just how varied and full of opportunity a career in accountancy can be and to demonstrate the reality that being a Chartered Accountant genuinely allows you to become a ‘difference maker’.”

The Ulster Society represents over 5,000 local Chartered Accountants and is a district society of Chartered Accountants Ireland, the largest and oldest professional accountancy body on the island of Ireland.