Belfast One BID appoints new chief executive officer
Northern Ireland’s Martina Connolly has been appointed the new chief executive officer of Belfast On e Business Improvement District (BID) – the city’s largest Business Improvement District.
Martina has long been a champion of her home city, with over 20 years’ experience working directly with businesses across all sectors, developing a deep-rooted passion and strong commitment to making Belfast a premier destination in both the UK and Ireland for locals and visitors alike.
Martina's 16 years at Belfast Chamber and prior work with Coca-Cola have given her unique insights into Belfast's retail and business landscape. Having worked directly with traders and a range of stakeholders both public and private, she has a deep understanding of the specific needs and challenges facing Belfast businesses and is eager to tackle these proactively.
As CEO, Martina aims to enhance ongoing projects and create new, impactful initiatives that make the city centre an appealing destination for both locals and tourists.
She explained: “I am delighted to be appointed chief executive at Belfast One at a time when there are so many exciting new developments. Over £135 million has been invested into projects in our district, including The Flint and The Bedford hotels, retailers such as Marella and Deichmann, restaurants like The Ivy and Amelia Hall, and Glandore’s new office space, to name a few. As someone born and bred in Belfast, it’s amazing to watch its vibrant future unfold and to play a role in the continued growth of our city.”
As part of its work to drive footfall to the area, Belfast One has developed an exciting lineup of events in the coming months to support its business members. This includes the Belfast Summer Cinema taking place in August, which is expected to draw over 7,000 people to Belfast City Hall, and Belfast Restaurant Week, a collaborative effort with neighbouring BIDs to bolster the city’s hospitality scene.
Martina is acutely aware of the challenges facing the city centre: "Concerns about drug use and antisocial behaviour are valid and pressing. I’m committed to working with civic leaders to explore effective solutions that enhance the safety of our city, but tackling these issues demands collective effort and strong political leadership."
On Martina’s new appointment, Belfast One chair Wilson Walker, explained: "We are thrilled to announce Martina Connolly as the new CEO of Belfast One Business Improvement District. With her extensive experience at Belfast Chamber, Martina brings unparalleled knowledge, passion, and a clear vision for the future.
"Her focus on increasing footfall through events and marketing initiatives, fostering a sense of community, and driving placemaking initiatives, along with her commitment to supporting local businesses and enhancing city services, promises a vibrant and thriving future for our city. We are confident that under her leadership, Belfast One will continue to strengthen and flourish."
