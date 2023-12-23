Belfast One ‘clean team’ supports businesses in 2023 by removing over 1,000 items of graffiti and spending over 400 additional hours removing gum
Belfast One Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with McQuillan Companies have continued to deliver a dedicated ‘clean team’ throughout 2023.
Since 2017, the team has provided a four day per week service across the Belfast One destination as well as responding to specific business requests.
Working alongside key statutory bodies providing additional cleaning support, the ’clean team’ provides 28 hours of additional cleaning services per week responding to requests ranging from graffiti removal to deep cleaning.
In December, the ‘clean team’ embarked on a Clean for Christmas campaign with a focus on the clean-up of shop fronts and alcoves prior to businesses opening, the removal of stickers and graffiti from street furniture as well as responding to specific business requests.
Throughout 2023 the ‘clean team’ removed over 1,000 items of graffiti from premises and street furniture and spent over 400 additional hours removing gum.
Eimear McCracken, operations manager of Belfast One, said: “Throughout 2023 Belfast One has continued our partnership with McQuillan Companies (Outdoor) delivering a first class clean team who have provided additional support for our city businesses.
"Working alongside key statutory bodies, our focus is to help enhance and create a vibrant, safe and welcoming city centre, and we are delighted that the clean team continues to contribute positively towards promoting Belfast city centre as a place people want to live, work, visit and invest in.”
Paul McReynolds, operations manager McQuillan Companies, added: “McQuillan Companies are proud to partner with Belfast One to deliver additional cleansing services into the Belfast One area. Our range of services including graffiti and gum removal helps to raise the standards of cleansing and helps support businesses by improving their trading environment.”