In December, the ‘clean team’ embarked on a Clean for Christmas campaign with a focus on the clean-up of shop fronts and alcoves, the removal of stickers and graffiti from street furniture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast One Business Improvement District (BID) in partnership with McQuillan Companies have continued to deliver a dedicated ‘clean team’ throughout 2023.

Since 2017, the team has provided a four day per week service across the Belfast One destination as well as responding to specific business requests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working alongside key statutory bodies providing additional cleaning support, the ’clean team’ provides 28 hours of additional cleaning services per week responding to requests ranging from graffiti removal to deep cleaning.

In December, the ‘clean team’ embarked on a Clean for Christmas campaign with a focus on the clean-up of shop fronts and alcoves prior to businesses opening, the removal of stickers and graffiti from street furniture as well as responding to specific business requests.

Throughout 2023 the ‘clean team’ removed over 1,000 items of graffiti from premises and street furniture and spent over 400 additional hours removing gum.

Eimear McCracken, operations manager of Belfast One, said: “Throughout 2023 Belfast One has continued our partnership with McQuillan Companies (Outdoor) delivering a first class clean team who have provided additional support for our city businesses.

Wrapping up the Clean for Christmas campaign in Belfast City Centre were clean team member Eoin Bigley, Eimear McCracken, operations manager Belfast One and Paul McReynolds, operations manager McQuillan Companies

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Working alongside key statutory bodies, our focus is to help enhance and create a vibrant, safe and welcoming city centre, and we are delighted that the clean team continues to contribute positively towards promoting Belfast city centre as a place people want to live, work, visit and invest in.”