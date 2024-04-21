Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast City Airport has been revealed as the only UK airport to have made the shortlist at the prestigious Routes Europe 2024 Awards.

The awards, which celebrate excellence in aviation, will take place on April 23 at Routes Europe 2024 at Aarhus, Denmark.

Ellie McGimpsey, aviation development manager at Belfast City Airport, said: “We are thrilled to be the only UK airport recognised in the Routes Europe 2024 Awards, serving as testament to our dedication to going above and beyond to support our airline partners, delivering sustained growth and route development.

“At Belfast City Airport, we pride ourselves on our ‘partner in market’ approach and it is fantastic to have our collaborative work recognised on a European level.”

Serving 30 destinations across the UK and beyond with blue chip airline partners including Aer Lingus, British Airways, and easyJet, Belfast City Airport was recently crowned the UK’s Most Punctual Airport for 2023 and holds the title of the UK and Ireland’s Most Convenient Airport.

Ellie continued: “Having our efforts acknowledged by a panel of esteemed international judges is incredibly rewarding, and it is an honour to be shortlisted amongst a selection of exceptional airports.