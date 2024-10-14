Belfast packaging factory expansion recommended for approval
A proposal to expand a factory in Belfast owned by packaging manufacturer Biopax has been recommended for approval.
Biopax, also the applicant, is seeking permission for an extension which would be used for storage and loading purposes, which are ancillary to the existing Class B2 use on site - the expansion measures 27, 932 sq ft of floorspace.
The factory which manufactures biodegradable, recyclable and sustainable packaging and labels for distribution across both the UK and Ireland and European markets, is located at 1 Millennium Way in Ballymagarry.
The application site is currently in use as an existing area of car parking which is used only by the factory.
The plans have been recommended for approval by Belfast City Council with a final decision set to be made on October 15.
